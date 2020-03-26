4MLinux 33.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 33.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 710 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
4MLinux 33.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 33.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages.
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
Articles on Moving to GNU/Linux
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 29 min ago
9 hours 49 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
17 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 3 min ago
21 hours 54 min ago