today's howtos
-
6 Essential Tips on How to Become a Full Stack Developer
-
How to Change Hostname in Ubuntu a complete tutorial for beginners 2020
-
How to Install chrome in Ubuntu 19.10 beginners guide in 2020
-
How to Install Oracle Java 14 in Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04
-
How to add more online accounts to elementary OS by installing Gnome Control Center
-
How not to make 5 Beginners Mistakes in Kubernetes
-
find all executable files across the entire tree
-
The basic syntax of cat command in Linux tutorial for beginners
-
List and delete safely empty directories
-
Install Zoom In Linux Based Operating System
The world is dealing with coronavirus pandemic. Every nation around the globe is asking its people to stay at home and work from home.
Many companies are already asking their employees to stay at home and work from home to avoid coronavirus infection.
Well, there are many tools that you might need while working from home and one of those tools is a video conferencing tool. There are many video conferencing tools available on the internet. Some of them are free and some of them not.
-
Navi – An Interactive Commandline Cheatsheet Tool
A while ago, we posted some good alternatives to Linux man pages. Those tools skips all theoretical part and gives concise Linux command examples. If you are a lazy Linux user who wants some practical examples for a Linux command, they would definitely help. Today, we will see a similar tool named Navi. Navi is an interactive commandline cheatsheet tool written in Rust. Just like Bro pages, Cheat, Tldr tools, Navi also provides a list of examples for a given command, skipping all other comprehensive text parts.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 694 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
4MLinux 33.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 33.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages.
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
Articles on Moving to GNU/Linux
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 29 min ago
9 hours 49 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
17 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 3 min ago
21 hours 54 min ago