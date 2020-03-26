China’s plan to replace Windows with Linux gets closer
China has been trying to develop an operating system of its own, but it has historically been not so successful so far. Moreover, China also had a couple of bad experiences with other companies, like when ZTE depended on the US for the processor or the infamous Huawei issue. This time, though, China might just have created the right operating system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 629 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
4MLinux 33.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 33.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages.
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
Articles on Moving to GNU/Linux
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 29 min ago
9 hours 49 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
17 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 3 min ago
21 hours 54 min ago