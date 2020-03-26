KDE: Latest Improvements
This week in KDE: The calm before the storm (of new features)
This week we worked really hard on a lot of important backend stuff that’s not so user-visible but will pay dividends down the road, such as launching applications using cgroup slices. We also did a ton of work on the Breeze Evolution project, however most of it is still in heavy development and not ready to be announced. It should trickle in during subsequent weeks, but until then, have a look at what did get landed...
KDE Developers Wrap Up March By Working On Back-End Improvements
This week in KDE land there weren't too many new features introduced but a lot of low-level work to foster future features.
Some of what did come about over the past week includes:
- Easier switching of time zones from the clock applet.
- Support for launching applications in Cgroup slices.
