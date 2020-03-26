Changelog: Nitrux 1.2.7
Today is the day! — Nitrux 1.2.7 is available to download
We are pleased to announce the launch of Nitrux 1.2.7. This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 839 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: Bodhi Linux 5.1.0, GNU World Order, Ubuntu Podcast and 4 Views on Linux Adoption
Changelog: Nitrux 1.2.7
Today is the day! — Nitrux 1.2.7 is available to download We are pleased to announce the launch of Nitrux 1.2.7. This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support.
Android Leftovers
KDE: Latest Improvements
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
16 min 12 sec ago
19 min 22 sec ago
20 min 51 sec ago
3 hours 5 min ago
4 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 53 min ago