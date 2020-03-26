Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: Bodhi Linux 5.1.0, GNU World Order, Ubuntu Podcast and 4 Views on Linux Adoption
Bodhi Linux 5.1.0 overview | The Enlightened Linux Distribution.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Bodhi Linux 5.1.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.
GNU World Order 347
Cloud, containers, and **cgmanager** from the **ap** software series.
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E01 – Thirteen
This week the band is back together. We’ve been bringing new life into the universe and interconnecting chat systems. Distros are clad in new wallpapers, Raspberry Pi’s are being clustered with MicroK8s and the VR game industry has been revolutionsed.
4 Views on Linux Adoption
4 Views on Linux Adoption In this video, we will be going over 4 points of view when it comes to Linux Adoption.
