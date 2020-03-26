Language Selection

Gresecurity maker finally coughs up $300k to foot open-source pioneer Bruce Perens' legal bill in row over GPL

Sunday 29th of March 2020 08:57:03 PM Filed under
Linux
Security
Legal

After three years of legal wrangling, the defamation lawsuit brought by Brad Spengler and his company Open Source Security (OSS) against open-source pioneer Bruce Perens has finally concluded.

It was clear that the end was nigh last month when California's Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling against the plaintiffs.

Spengler and OSS sued Perens for a June 2017 blog post in which Perens ventured the opinion that grsecurity, Open Source Security's Linux kernel security enhancements, could expose customers to potential liability under the terms of the General Public License (GPL).

OSS says that customers who exercise their rights to redistribute its software under the GPL will no longer receive software updates – the biz wants to be paid for its work, a problem not really addressed by the GPL. Perens, the creator of the open-source definition, pointed out that section six of the GPLv2 prohibits modifications of the license terms.

