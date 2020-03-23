CNCF and Containers
-
CNCF tools: 5 hot open-source cloud solutions for your application stack
Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is an open-source software collective that aims at making the adoption of cloud-native computing universal. CNCF is driven by a community of developers, end-users, and IT service providers that collaborate to create open-source, vendor-neutral tools. CNCF creates tools for projects that help boost the adoption of cloud-native computing. One such tool is Kubernetes that has singlehandedly changed the way workloads are hosted in the cloud. Kubernetes, which started as a project by Google, is now an official part of CNCF’s impressive and ever-growing cloud-native landscape. These projects are usually hosted on GitHub and help enterprises go cloud-native with ease. CNCF projects go through three phases under CNCF; Sandbox, Incubating, and Graduation. Let’s take a close look at five new CNCF tools that you should consider adding to your application stack.
-
Cloud Foundry spreads wings to cover KubeCF
The Cloud Foundry Foundation has brought KubeCF under its wing as an incubating project, laying out a path for the full Cloud Foundry experience on Kubernetes.
The announcement coincides with the release of v1.0.1 of KubeCF, which is an open source distribution of the Cloud Foundry Application Runtime (CFAR).
-
Top Container Management Platforms For Developers & Businesses
Container management platforms are leveraged by developers to launch, test, and secure applications in resource-independent environments. Containers include components of applications, libraries, or collections of source code that can be used or deployed on demand.
The container management platforms support users designate resources to optimise performance and balance system workloads. Companies utilise container management platforms to streamline container performance and to evade the complexities of system architectures. Given there are tens of container platforms presently available, in this article, we list the top ones that are most widely used, both free and subscription-based for enterprises-
-
Google launches Kubernetes-built ‘Game Servers’ beta for high-scalability cloud gaming backend
Google today announced the availability of “Game Servers” in beta test mode, a managed service offering using a service called Agones, which is an open-source game server hosting and scaling project built on Kubernetes.
Using Agones, game developers and publishers can provide critically needed servers for games to maintain great multiplayer experiences. Game developers now increasingly rely on dedicated severs in order to deliver lag-free and high-fidelity gameplay for connecting players, but scaling in these environments can be difficult.
In order to open up choice and control for developers, Google said its Agones-based Game Servers will make it easier to deploy, manage and scale servers based on demand.
-
Google Teams Up with Solo.io to Extend Istio
Google and Solo.io are now collaborating to make open source Istio service mesh more extensible by adding support for WebAssembly (WASM), which was created under the auspices of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and provides a portable target for compiling more than 30 high-level languages.
Solo.io has been working to marry WASM with Envoy, an open source proxy server being developed under the auspices of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). The Istio service mesh is built on top of Envoy, so now Google and Solo.io are working toward providing WASM support for Istio.
-
Portshift Announces Kubei Container Runtime Scanning Software with Launch of its Open Source Initiative
Portshift, a leader in cloud-native workload protection, today introduced Kubei Open Source container scanning software. Kubei is a unique open source Kubernetes runtime images scanning solution, presented to invite developer collaboration for the hardening of runtime environments. Kubei identifies which pods were built from vulnerable images or contain newly discovered vulnerabilities, then it couples the Kubernetes information with vulnerability data for quick and easy remediation.
-
-
