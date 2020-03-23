Programming: Java, Python, Perl and More
Azul Systems Extends Open Source Java Offerings with a new Zulu Distribution of OpenJDK 14
Azul Systems brews up fresh blend for open source Java
Java runtime solutions company Azul Systems has announced the general availability of its Zulu release of OpenJDK 14 builds.
All Zulu 14 JDKs and JREs are verified against and pass the TCK certification tests required to ensure the correct execution of Java SE 14 applications.
Python File I/O
Start writing here..In this article, you'll learn about Python file operations. More specifically, opening a file, reading from it, writing into it, closing it and various file methods you should be aware of.
What is a file?
File is a named location on disk to store related information. It is used to permanently store data in a non-volatile memory (e.g. hard disk).
Since, random access memory (RAM) is volatile which loses its data when computer is turned off, we use files for future use of the data.
Python: Pros and Cons of Lambda
lambda is a keyword in Python, we use it to create an anonymous function. So we also call lambda functions as anonymous functions.
Learning pandas by Exploring COVID-19 Data
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control provides daily-updated worldwide COVID-19 data that is easy to download in JSON, CSV or XML formats. In this tutorial, we will use the pandas data analysis tool on the comma-separated values (CSV) data to learn some of the basic pandas commands and explore what is contained within the data set.
Rotation in R^2 - CY's take on PWC#053 Task 1
This is a part of Perl Weekly Challenge(PWC) #053 and the followings are related to my solution. If you want to challenge yourself on Perl, go to https://perlweeklychallenge.org, code the latest challenges, submit codes on-time (by GitHub or email) if possible, before reading my blog post.
Perl Weekly Challenge 053: Rotate Matrix and Vowel Strings
IoT Adoption Survey Reveals Open Source Rules
The Eclipse Foundation's IoT Working Group has issued a report that reveals that for commercial organizations the IoT is real and adoption is growing, albeit with a degree of caution. As far as IoT is concerned, the open source model clearly dominates.
Conducted online between October and December 2019, with 366 respondents, the IoT Commercial Adoption Survey was the first exercise of its kind. Its aim was gain a better understanding of the IoT industry landscape by identifying the requirements, priorities, and challenges faced by organizations that are deploying and using commercial IoT solutions. It can be seen as the counterpart of the IoT Developer Survey, which since 2015 has been an annual exercise reporting on the programming languages, platforms, infrastructure and tools used for building IoT solutions.
What happens when the maintainer of a JS library downloaded 26m times a week goes to prison for killing someone with a motorbike? Core-js just found out
In November 2019, Denis Pushkarev, maintainer of the popular core-js library, lost an appeal to overturn an 18-month prison sentence imposed for driving his motorcycle into two pedestrians, killing one of them.
As a result, he's expected to be unavailable to update core-js, a situation that has project contributors and other developers concerned about the fate of his code library.
[Old] When to assume neural networks can solve a problem
The question: “What are the problems we should assume can be solved with machine learning?”, or even narrower and more focused on current developments “What are the problems we should assume a neural network is able to solve?”, is one I haven’t seen addressed much.
There are theories like PAC learning and AIX which at a glance seem to revolve around this, as it pertains to machine learning in general, but if actually applied in practice won’t yield any meaningful answers.
However, when someone asks me this question about a specific problem, I can often give a fairly reasonable confidence answer provided I can take a look at the data.
Thus, I thought it might be helpful to lay down the heuristic that generate such answers. I by no means claim these are precise or evidence based in the scientific sense, but I think they might be helpful, maybe even a good start point for further discussion on the subject.
Uber Open Sources Piranha Stale Code Remover
Uber has released an open source version of Piranha, a tool that scans source code to delete code related to stale, or obsolete, feature flags.
Piranha is run at Uber in an ongoing pipeline for its Android and iOS codebases and has been used to remove around two thousand stale feature flags and their related code. Uber says it has led to a cleaner, safer, more performant, and more maintainable code base.
Piranha Is An Open Source Tool That Automatically Deletes Obsolete Code
