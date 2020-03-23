today's leftovers
-
Here's why experts say that open source software companies survive and thrive during downturns — and how the Great Recession may have been a good thing for the industry
-
Yes, you can build your business in the public cloud: Tune in live online next month to find out exactly how
As with most key topics of IT intrigue, we have a webcast just for this: on April 30, 2020, El Reg’s Tim Phillips will be joined by Carla Arend, IDC's lead analyst for cloud in EMEA, and Yasser Eissa, VP of IBM Public Cloud for Europe.
As well as tackling all the basic factors of a public cloud move, they’ll be going a little deeper into the practicalities, talking about how existing cloud investments can help contribute to a wider flexibility in doing more with public cloud; how open-source software can help ramp up security and enterprise-grade infrastructure in the public cloud; and how public cloud can help you avoid vendor lock-in when planning any further changes to the way you work.
-
An Open Source Shipboard Computer System
We’re not sure how many of you out there own a boat large enough to get its own integrated computer network, but it doesn’t really matter. Even if you can’t use this project personally, it’s impossible not to be impressed with the work [mgrouch] has put into the “Bareboat Necessities” project. From the construction of the hardware to the phenomenal documentation, there’s plenty that even landlubbers can learn from this project.
In its fully realized form, the onboard computer system includes several components that work together to provide a wealth of valuable information to the operator.
-
Karl Dubost: Week notes - 2020 w13 - worklog - everything is broken
Coronavirus had no impact on my working life for now. The same as usual.
Mozilla is working well in a distributed team.
[...]
We had an issue with the new form design. We switched to 100% of our users on March 16, 2020. but indeed all the bugs received didn't get the label that they were actually reporting with the new form design. Probably only a third got the new form.
So that was the state when I fell asleep on Monday night. Mike pushed the bits a bit more during my night and opened.
-
Open-source Bitcoin development funded mainly by Blockstream and Lightning Labs
Bitcoin has today become synonymous with cryptocurrencies and decentralization. What started off as project popular only among a certain group of tech enthusiasts and cryptographers has now become one of the most radical innovations in the world of finance and technology.
-
SoftIron Raises $34M in Series B Funding for Global Expansion of Purpose-Built Enterprise Data Center Appliance Business
-
SoftIron, the Ceph storage startup, raises $34m
-
SoftIron scores $34 million to help fund global expansion
-
Elizabeth Warren for President open-sources its 2020 campaign tech
-
Open Source Tools From the Warren for President Tech Team
In our work, we leaned heavily on open source technology — and want to contribute back to that community. So today we’re taking the important step of open-sourcing some of the most important projects of the Elizabeth Warren campaign for anyone to use.
-
Open Source Fonts Are Love Letters to the Design Community
Font families can sell for hundreds of dollars. Gotham, a popular typeface used by President Barack Obama’s campaign and many others, costs nearly $1,000 to license a complete set of 66 different styles. But The League of Moveable Type, gives all of its fonts away for free. What's more, it makes them open source, so that other people can modify the fonts and make their own versions of them.
And people have. Raleway, designed by Matt McInerney and released in 2010, was expanded from a single weight into a family with nine weights, from “thin” to bold to “black,” each with matching italics, in 2012 by Pablo Impallari, Rodrigo Fuenzalida, and Igino Marini. It's now one of the most popular font families on Google Fonts, a collection of free fonts hosted by the search giant.
-
AidData: Powerful lessons in global development
As a research lab of the university’s Global Research Institute, AidData facilitates innovative research projects that bring students and faculty together to solve global problems.
-
Divio Technologies publ : supports fight against COVID-19 through new open-source information-sharing tool
Divio Technologies AB (publ) today announced the availability of CoReport - an open-source information-sharing tool designed to help local governments manage their resources in addressing COVID-19. CoReport was developed and launched on the Divio platform, in response to a request from a local government region of Switzerland.
-
Using a 40‐year Old Markup Language on the Web
Historically, troff has been a widely used typesetting language that looks back at a long history.[0] Today’s arguably biggest use of troff are man pages. Man pages come actually in two flavors: ‐man and ‐mdoc macros. The ‐man macros are the ones originally used to typeset the first volume of the UNIX manuals back in the 1970s.[1] In the 80s, the ‐mdoc macros were developed on BSD. The major difference between the two is how much semantic input they allow. ‐man is purely presentational. ‐mdoc is highly semantic; for example, .Pa is a macro to indicate a path. GNU and the entire Linux ecosystem seem strangely attached to the ‐man macros. Furthermore, most "anything to man page" converters output ‐man because they cannot possibly infer the ‐mdoc macros from presentational markup; this is e.g. the case with Mark‐ down. Meanwhile, every BSD, illumos and macOS have moved to ‐mdoc. For more details, see: Kristaps Dzonsons, “Fixing on a Standard Language for UNIX Manuals,” ;login: 34(5), pp. 19‐23, USENIX, Berkeley, CA (October 2009).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 543 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Games: Debian-Based SteamOS, Lutris 0.5.5 and Critters for Sale
Linux Kernel: Linux 5.7, Linux Security and Intel Gen9 Graphics On Linux
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
21 hours 33 sec ago