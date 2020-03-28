Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 30th of March 2020 09:18:06 AM

Anyone can use plain text to work more effectively. The one tool that you need in order to do that is a decent text editor.

Unless you're a coder, a system administrator, or a DevOps person, that editor doesn't need to be brimming with functions and features. A lightweight text editor is more than enough for most people.

When it comes to picking one, choices abound. You can use the editor that's baked into your Linux distribution, or you can consider one of these lightweight text editors...