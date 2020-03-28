Linux Candy: Steam Locomotive – fun command for your terminal
Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open-source software in this series.
Steam Locomotive is a tiny C program, written in 295 lines of code. It’s just a harmless bit of fun.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 874 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 5 min ago
14 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago