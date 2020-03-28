Systemd-Free antiX 19.2 Released with Latest Debian Buster Updates
Coming three months after the first point release, antiX 19.2 is here to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for new deployments, but also to add some extra features.
One of these extra features is support for the runit init system, a UNIX init scheme with service supervision, which was bacakported from Debian Sid (Unstable).
If you want to install antiX with the runit init system, you must download special ISO images that are only made for 32-bit systems. The rest of the ISOs are using the sysvinit init system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 884 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 5 min ago
14 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago