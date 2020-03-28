Language Selection

Anime tactical-shooter RPG 'Unconventional Warfare' successfully funded and coming to Linux

Unconventional Warfare from developer Nightlife Strangers is now officially funded on Kickstarter and thanks to that it's confirmed to be coming to Linux. Against their goal of $20K, they only just scraped by with $20,841 which is backed up by a small amount they get monthly from their Patreon page too.

WireGuard 1.0.0 for Linux 5.6 Released

Hi folks,

Earlier this evening, Linus released [1] Linus 5.6, which contains our
first release of WireGuard. This is quite exciting. It means that
kernels from here on out will have WireGuard built-in by default. And
for those of you who were scared away prior by the "dOnT uSe tHiS
k0de!!1!" warnings everywhere, you now have something more stable to
work with.

The last several weeks of 5.6 development and stabilization have been
exciting, with our codebase undergoing a quick security audit [3], and
some real headway in terms of getting into distributions.

We'll also continue to maintain our wireguard-linux-compat [2]
backports repo for older kernels. On the backports front, WireGuard
was backported to Ubuntu 20.04 (via wireguard-linux-compat) [4] and
Debian Buster (via a real backport to 5.5.y) [5]. I'm also maintaining
real backports, not via the compat layer, to 5.4.y [6] and 5.5.y [7],
and we'll see where those wind up; 5.4.y is an LTS release.

Meanwhile, the usual up-to-date distributions like Arch, Gentoo, and
Fedora 32 will be getting WireGuard automatically by virtue of having
5.6, and I expect these to increase in number over time.

Enjoy!
Jason
Read more Also: WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec

GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu (GNU Health for all)

GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu cleaning-up scripts, source tarballs, patches
and binary deltas are now available at
<https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.6-gnu/>.

No changes were required to the cleaning up scripts since -rc7-gnu, but
since they were ready shortly before the final release, that rc was
never published.  Binaries are expected to show up in the near future.


The corresponding upstream release introduced 3 new drivers that request
and load blobs: AMD Trusted Execution Environment, ATH11K WiFi, and
Mediatek SCP remoteproc.  The requests for those are inhibited and
silenced in our release, and so are those for new blobs in nouveau,
AMDGPU and AMD PSP.


For up-to-the-minute news, join us on #linux-libre of irc.gnu.org
(Freenode), or follow me (@lxoliva) on Twister <http://twister.net.co/>,
Secure Scuttlebutt, GNU social at social.libreplanet.org, Diaspora* at
pod.libreplanetbr.org or pump.io at identi.ca.  Check the link in the
signature for direct links.


Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.


What is GNU Linux-libre?
------------------------

  GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below),
  suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free
  GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions.
  http://www.gnu.org/distros/

  It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as
  source code or distributed in separate files.  It also disables
  run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as
  part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid
  (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software.
  http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait

  Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution.
  It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008
  it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America.  In 2012, it
  became part of the GNU Project.

  The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to
  cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that
  need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones.
  Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so.
  http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware

  Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out
  of the shower.  Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater
  contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more
  promotion.  See our web page for their images.
  http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/

What is Linux?
--------------

  Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...]

(snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst)

-- 
Alexandre Oliva, freedom fighter    he/him    https://FSFLA.org/blogs/lxo/
Free Software Evangelist              Stallman was right, but he's left :(
GNU Toolchain Engineer           Live long and free, and prosper ethically
Read more Also: GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu Released After Deblobbing AMD Trusted Execution, Ath11k WiFi

Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, OpenRA and Lutris

  • Steam and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive once again smash user records

    What seems to be a regular occurrence now during the COVID-19 outbreak, both Steam and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive have yet again broken their own concurrent user records.

  • A new OpenRA test build is up for classic RTS action, with more single-player mission support

    The incredible people hacking away on OpenRA have a new test build up to provide a better experience playing Command & Conquer, Red Alert and Dune 2000 on modern systems. Building on top of the massive test build earlier this month that added in some major new rendering features like zooming found in other RTS games, this is focused on some final touches and will hopefully be the last test build before a new stable release. For Tiberian Dawn (the original C&C) they've added in the GDI 08a and 09 mission support, along with a couple bug fixes. For Dune 2000 the Ordos 6a mission is now supported, plus they fixed spiceblooms not spawning when the overlaying spice was removed. Red Alert should be smoother now too as minelayers should no longer leak enemy mine positions through the fog, plus there's numerous balance changes.

  • Game manager 'Lutris' has a new release with initial Humble Bundle and VKD3D support

    Lutris, the excellent free and open source game manager for Linux has a fresh release up with some brand new and big features that made it in. One of the headline additions is Humble Bundle support, allowing you to login to your Humble Store account and download any of the DRM-free release you own from their store making managing those less annoying. A wonderful addition! Speaking on Twitter, they mentioned that more work needs to be done to match up all the games from Humble to those in their database so it's ongoing and support will continue to improve.

