Unconventional Warfare from developer Nightlife Strangers is now officially funded on Kickstarter and thanks to that it's confirmed to be coming to Linux. Against their goal of $20K, they only just scraped by with $20,841 which is backed up by a small amount they get monthly from their Patreon page too.

GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu (GNU Health for all) GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu cleaning-up scripts, source tarballs, patches and binary deltas are now available at <https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.6-gnu/>. No changes were required to the cleaning up scripts since -rc7-gnu, but since they were ready shortly before the final release, that rc was never published. Binaries are expected to show up in the near future. The corresponding upstream release introduced 3 new drivers that request and load blobs: AMD Trusted Execution Environment, ATH11K WiFi, and Mediatek SCP remoteproc. The requests for those are inhibited and silenced in our release, and so are those for new blobs in nouveau, AMDGPU and AMD PSP. For up-to-the-minute news, join us on #linux-libre of irc.gnu.org (Freenode), or follow me (@lxoliva) on Twister <http://twister.net.co/>, Secure Scuttlebutt, GNU social at social.libreplanet.org, Diaspora* at pod.libreplanetbr.org or pump.io at identi.ca. Check the link in the signature for direct links. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre. What is GNU Linux-libre? ------------------------ GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below), suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions. http://www.gnu.org/distros/ It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as source code or distributed in separate files. It also disables run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software. http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution. It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008 it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America. In 2012, it became part of the GNU Project. The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones. Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so. http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out of the shower. Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more promotion. See our web page for their images. http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/ What is Linux? -------------- Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...] (snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst) -- Alexandre Oliva, freedom fighter he/him https://FSFLA.org/blogs/lxo/ Free Software Evangelist Stallman was right, but he's left :( GNU Toolchain Engineer Live long and free, and prosper ethically Also: GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu Released After Deblobbing AMD Trusted Execution, Ath11k WiFi