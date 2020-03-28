Software: 12 Best Open-Source Software to Try, 21 Best Free and Affordable Video Editing Software, Nageru and Mark Text
12 Best Open-Source Software to Try in 2020
Open-source software feels like an anomaly in today’s corporate tech world. The idea that a community of developers are happy to work on a piece of software – usually for no money – for literally years seems ludicrous, and speaks to the passion that people have for making technology for the benefit of everyone. Open-source devs, we salute you!
So to honor these tireless workers who quietly make our day-to-day computer experiences that much better, we’ve decided to write up a multi-platform list of what we deem the best open-source software you can get in 2020.
Do note that there are tons of open-source software out there, and we can’t possibly cover all of them. That said, here are what we think are the best for the end user. Opinions may differ though.
21 Best Free and Affordable Video Editing Software In 2020
With so many options available in the market, we have curated the list of the best free video editing programs along with affordable ones. This is for people who are just looking to start but are also serious about video editing and want to take it to a professional level.
Nageru 1.9.2 released
Obviously, the Covid-19 outbreak caused some of my streaming events to be cancelled, but that's a small thing in the big picture. However, I've accumulated a fair amount of changes to both Nageru, my video mixer, and Futatabi, my slow motion video server, this winter and spring. I've packaged them up and released 1.9.2. As usual, you can get both at https://nageru.sesse.net/, and they're also on the way up to Debian unstable.
Mark Text Markdown Editor 0.16 Released With Experimental Spell Checker, Support For Custom Fonts
Mark Text, a popular Markdown editor, had a new release over the weekend (0.16.0, followed by 0.16.1 to fix a bug). This update brings an experimental spell checker, file encoding support, support for custom fonts, and much more.
Mark Text is a free and open source Electron Markdown editor for Windows, macOS and Linux. It features CommonMark and GitHub Flavored Markdown, seamless live preview, multiple edit modes (Typewriter, Source Code and Focus), and support for code fence for all popular languages.
Anime tactical-shooter RPG 'Unconventional Warfare' successfully funded and coming to Linux
Unconventional Warfare from developer Nightlife Strangers is now officially funded on Kickstarter and thanks to that it's confirmed to be coming to Linux. Against their goal of $20K, they only just scraped by with $20,841 which is backed up by a small amount they get monthly from their Patreon page too.
WireGuard 1.0.0 for Linux 5.6 Released
Hi folks, Earlier this evening, Linus released [1] Linus 5.6, which contains our first release of WireGuard. This is quite exciting. It means that kernels from here on out will have WireGuard built-in by default. And for those of you who were scared away prior by the "dOnT uSe tHiS k0de!!1!" warnings everywhere, you now have something more stable to work with. The last several weeks of 5.6 development and stabilization have been exciting, with our codebase undergoing a quick security audit [3], and some real headway in terms of getting into distributions. We'll also continue to maintain our wireguard-linux-compat [2] backports repo for older kernels. On the backports front, WireGuard was backported to Ubuntu 20.04 (via wireguard-linux-compat) [4] and Debian Buster (via a real backport to 5.5.y) [5]. I'm also maintaining real backports, not via the compat layer, to 5.4.y [6] and 5.5.y [7], and we'll see where those wind up; 5.4.y is an LTS release. Meanwhile, the usual up-to-date distributions like Arch, Gentoo, and Fedora 32 will be getting WireGuard automatically by virtue of having 5.6, and I expect these to increase in number over time. Enjoy! JasonAlso: WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec
GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu (GNU Health for all)
GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu cleaning-up scripts, source tarballs, patches and binary deltas are now available at <https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.6-gnu/>. No changes were required to the cleaning up scripts since -rc7-gnu, but since they were ready shortly before the final release, that rc was never published. Binaries are expected to show up in the near future. The corresponding upstream release introduced 3 new drivers that request and load blobs: AMD Trusted Execution Environment, ATH11K WiFi, and Mediatek SCP remoteproc. The requests for those are inhibited and silenced in our release, and so are those for new blobs in nouveau, AMDGPU and AMD PSP. For up-to-the-minute news, join us on #linux-libre of irc.gnu.org (Freenode), or follow me (@lxoliva) on Twister <http://twister.net.co/>, Secure Scuttlebutt, GNU social at social.libreplanet.org, Diaspora* at pod.libreplanetbr.org or pump.io at identi.ca. Check the link in the signature for direct links. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre. What is GNU Linux-libre? ------------------------ GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below), suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions. http://www.gnu.org/distros/ It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as source code or distributed in separate files. It also disables run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software. http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution. It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008 it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America. In 2012, it became part of the GNU Project. The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones. Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so. http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out of the shower. Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more promotion. See our web page for their images. http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/ What is Linux? -------------- Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...] (snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst) -- Alexandre Oliva, freedom fighter he/him https://FSFLA.org/blogs/lxo/ Free Software Evangelist Stallman was right, but he's left :( GNU Toolchain Engineer Live long and free, and prosper ethicallyAlso: GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu Released After Deblobbing AMD Trusted Execution, Ath11k WiFi
Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, OpenRA and Lutris
