5 best Linux desktop distributions

A Linux distribution on the desktop is an amalgam of the tortoise and the little train that could. Ever so slowly, it continues to move onward and upward, ticking away the market share percentages by a tenth of a point at a time. No matter how slow that journey is, the developers of each distribution will keep going until their version of Linux has finally become accepted by the masses—at which point, one Linux distro will rule them all. Until then, the Linux community will continue to enjoy numerous distributions, ready to take over your desktop. But of those hundreds (nay, thousands) of desktops available, which are the best Linux desktop distributions?

After using all flavors of Linux distributions, including Red Hat, Zorin OS, Kali Linux Debian, CentOS, and more, for over 20 years, I've pretty much seen every type of distribution possible. That much exposure to a specific operating system makes it rather easy to come up with a list of which Linux desktop distributions are the best. And with that in mind, this is my list of Linux distributions that are best suited for overall usage. Remember, this is for the desktop, so server distributions like Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Kali Linux, and SUSE Linux aren't in the mix.

Linux 5.7 Developments

  • Linux 5.7 Staging's Spring Cleaning Sees Almost 30k Lines Of Code Dropped

    The staging/IO pull sent in for the Linux 5.7 merge window saw 20.1k lines of code added but 47.9k lines of code removed. Coming in nearly thirty-thousand lines of code lighter is largely thanks to - Dropping Wireless USB and Ultra Wideband support. UWB and WUSB support was cleared out of staging with this technology no longer being of much relevance/adoption and the code within the tree not being maintained. Also flushed out of staging was dropping the existing exFAT file-system driver now that via the VFS tree will be the new Samsung-developed exFAT Linux driver. Also being cleared out with this spring cleaning is the ancient HP 100BaseVG AnyLAN driver from the 90's.

  • IO_uring Sees More Improvements With Linux 5.7 For This Exciting I/O Tech

    Within minutes of Linux 5.6 being released on Sunday evening, Jens Axboe was already with sending in the start of the various storage areas to the kernel that he oversees with their feature updates for Linux 5.7. IO_uring is one of the most exciting happenings in the Linux storage space since its introduction last year in Linux 5.1. With succeeding kernels, IO_uring has continued seeing more features implemented, performance optimizations, and other improvements. That is continuing to happen with the Linux 5.7 kernel now in development.

xorg-server 1.20.8

Adam Jackson (1):
      Revert "dri2: Don't make reference to noClientException"

Arthur Williams (1):
      dix: Check for NULL spriteInfo in GetPairedDevice

Daniel Llewellyn (1):
      os: Ignore dying client in ResetCurrentRequest

Dave Airlie (1):
      modesetting: remove unnecessary error message, fix zaphod leases

David Seifert (1):
      Fix building with `-fno-common`

Dor Askayo (1):
      xwayland: clear pixmaps after creation in rootless mode

Eric Anholt (1):
      glamor: Fix a compiler warning since the recent OOM fixes.

George Matsumura (1):
      Restrict 1x1 pixmap filling optimization to GXcopy

Jon Turney (2):
      Add xf86OSInputThreadInit to stub os-support as well
      Fix old-style definition warning for xf86OSInputThreadInit()

Jonas Ådahl (1):
      xwayland/glamor-gbm: Handle DRM_FORMAT_MOD_INVALID gracefully

Kenneth Graunke (1):
      configure: Define GLAMOR_HAS_EGL_QUERY_DRIVER when available

Maarten Lankhorst (1):
      modesetting: Disable atomic support by default

Matt Turner (1):
      xserver 1.20.8

Michel Dänzer (8):
      modesetting: Explicitly #include "mi.h"
      xfree86/modes: Bail from xf86RotateRedisplay if pScreen->root is NULL
      xwayland: Split up xwl_screen_post_damage into two phases
      xwayland: Call glamor_block_handler from xwl_screen_post_damage
      xwayland: Add xwl_window_create_frame_callback helper
      xwayland: Use single frame callback for Present flips and normal updates
      xwayland: Use frame callbacks for Present vblank events
      xwayland: Delete all frame_callback_list nodes in xwl_unrealize_window

Paul Kocialkowski (4):
      glamor: Propagate FBO allocation failure for picture to texture upload
      glamor: Error out on out-of-memory when allocating PBO for FBO access
      glamor: Propagate glamor_prepare_access failures in copy helpers
      glamor: Fallback to system memory for RW PBO buffer allocation

git tag: xorg-server-1.20.8
X.Org Server 1.20.8 Released With No Sign Of GLAMOR/XWayland-Improved X.Org Server 1.21

