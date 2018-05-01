Android Leftovers
-
Huawei P40 Pro: Android phone without Google? No problem!
-
How to Find My WhatApp Number and Username on Android and iOS
-
How to mirror your Android phone to another screen or share videos to a monitor
-
Honor Play 9A unveiled with 5,000mAh battery and Android 10
-
Android Auto Wireless is now supported in 34 countries w/ latest expansion
-
Best Phones for Call of Duty: Mobile in 2020
-
Heres A Fix To Resolve Unable Answer Calls On Android
-
Google’s Pixel 5 Could Set Off Wave Of Android Price Cuts
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 783 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Linux 5.7 Developments
xorg-server 1.20.8
Adam Jackson (1): Revert "dri2: Don't make reference to noClientException" Arthur Williams (1): dix: Check for NULL spriteInfo in GetPairedDevice Daniel Llewellyn (1): os: Ignore dying client in ResetCurrentRequest Dave Airlie (1): modesetting: remove unnecessary error message, fix zaphod leases David Seifert (1): Fix building with `-fno-common` Dor Askayo (1): xwayland: clear pixmaps after creation in rootless mode Eric Anholt (1): glamor: Fix a compiler warning since the recent OOM fixes. George Matsumura (1): Restrict 1x1 pixmap filling optimization to GXcopy Jon Turney (2): Add xf86OSInputThreadInit to stub os-support as well Fix old-style definition warning for xf86OSInputThreadInit() Jonas Ådahl (1): xwayland/glamor-gbm: Handle DRM_FORMAT_MOD_INVALID gracefully Kenneth Graunke (1): configure: Define GLAMOR_HAS_EGL_QUERY_DRIVER when available Maarten Lankhorst (1): modesetting: Disable atomic support by default Matt Turner (1): xserver 1.20.8 Michel Dänzer (8): modesetting: Explicitly #include "mi.h" xfree86/modes: Bail from xf86RotateRedisplay if pScreen->root is NULL xwayland: Split up xwl_screen_post_damage into two phases xwayland: Call glamor_block_handler from xwl_screen_post_damage xwayland: Add xwl_window_create_frame_callback helper xwayland: Use single frame callback for Present flips and normal updates xwayland: Use frame callbacks for Present vblank events xwayland: Delete all frame_callback_list nodes in xwl_unrealize_window Paul Kocialkowski (4): glamor: Propagate FBO allocation failure for picture to texture upload glamor: Error out on out-of-memory when allocating PBO for FBO access glamor: Propagate glamor_prepare_access failures in copy helpers glamor: Fallback to system memory for RW PBO buffer allocation git tag: xorg-server-1.20.8Also: X.Org Server 1.20.8 Released With No Sign Of GLAMOR/XWayland-Improved X.Org Server 1.21
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 7 sec ago
5 min 10 sec ago
13 min 25 sec ago
3 hours 26 min ago
3 hours 28 min ago
4 hours 17 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 48 min ago