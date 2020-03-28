Games: Burning Knight, 'art of rally', and Compiler Improvements for Games
Burning Knight will have you steal everything and make a run for it in the new demo
Out now is the demo for Burning Knight, an action-packed roguelike with a bit of a twist on the usual dungeon crawling. What's so different? Well, you're a bit of a thief. The idea is to run through as much of the Burning Knight's castle as you can and pinch all the treasures. You can also rescue a few people if you wish.
What makes it slightly amusing, is the Burning Knight follows you around and they get very angry when you find keys to get into their treasure rooms. Telling you not to touch things and then trying to shoot you when you inevitably go "ooooo shiny!" and then run away with something.
Stylish top-down rally game 'art of rally' has a demo up now for you to grind some dirt
Drive away your worries this week with the demo of 'art of rally', an upcoming top-down stylish rally game from the creator of Absolute Drift.
While there's no current set date for the final release, the demo at least does work very nicely and it's a lot of fun already. You get to try out two iconic rally cars with one from Group 2 and one from Group B, across a mixed gravel-tarmac stage from Finland full of jumps and all sorts. There's multiple weather conditions implemented too like fog and rain with different times of day as well.
Intel ports AMD compiler code for a 10% performance boost in Linux gaming
Linux gaming may not be as popular as gaming in Windows, but it is a growing segment. It is also improving, both in terms of support and performance. As it pertains to the latter, Jason Ekstrand, a member of Intel's open source 3D driver team, is seeing some promising results in a handful of games running in Linux after porting AMD compiler code to Intel graphics hardware.
The code is derived from ACO, short for AMD COmpiler, which is essentially a shader compiler spearheaded by Valve. First announced last July, Valve at the time said it was intended to deliver the "best possible code generation for game shaders, and fastest possible compilation speed." It was also intended to replace AMD's own LLVM compiler.
As spotted by Phoronix, Ekstrand has enabled an I/O vectorization pass in an Intel driver for Linux, based on open source code originally written for ACO for use in AMD's Radeon Vulkan drivers.
Intel NIR I/O Vectorization Ported From The AMD ACO Back-End - ~10% Performance Boost
Lead Intel "ANV" open-source Vulkan driver developer Jason Ekstrand has ported an optimization from the Valve-backed AMD "ACO" compiler over to the NIR code-base for delivering some sizable performance improvements.
Ekstrand has enabled an I/O vectorization pass for NIR that is originally based on the ACO code for the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver. This vectorization pass is enabled for UBOs, SSBOs, global memory, and SLM.
