Release of openmediavault 5 (Usul)
After a long development phase i am happy to announce the release of openmediavault 5 (Usul).
A big thank you goes to all translators, forum moderators and bug reporters for their contributions and support.
The main features at a glance:
Using Debian 10 (Buster).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 754 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME's Red Hat-Centric Infrastructure, Fedora's Git Forge and More Red Hat/IBM
Telegram Desktop App Update Adds Chat Folders, New Sidebar
A new version of the Telegram desktop app for Windows, macOS and Linux is now available — and it hides some very useful new features. Desktop Telegram 2.0 echoes some of the changes on offer in the recent Telegram 6.0 update for mobile systems. This includes the ability to organise chats into Chat Folders should you find you have more than is manageable!
Games: Burning Knight, 'art of rally', and Compiler Improvements for Games
Roadmap update – Ubuntu support for the Raspberry Pi
Computing and digital crafting should be accessible to all! This imperative inspires the mission that Ubuntu has been pursuing for nearly two decades now. The Raspberry Pi Foundation is pursuing a similar mission with the single-board, low-cost and high-performance Raspberry Pi computers. With our commitment to official Ubuntu support for the Raspberry Pi, we want to accelerate the commodification of digital innovation. Besides bringing the benefits of modern GNU/Linux, Ubuntu makes the latest and greatest free and open source software available on the Raspberry Pi. Ubuntu also brings versatile options for software packaging, delivery and updates. Users will benefit from frequently and reliably published software and long-term support. Ubuntu will provide innovators – in their garage, in schools, in labs or in the enterprise – with a robust software infrastructure to create exciting solutions with their Raspberry Pi.
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 18 min ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago