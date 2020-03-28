Telegram Desktop 2.0 Release Adds Chat Folders, New Animated Emoji
Telegram Desktop 2.0 arrives five months after the 1.9 series and more than three years after the 1.0 milestone. As expected, this is major update and introduces several new features.
One of the biggest new feature of the Telegram Desktop 2.0 release include the ability to organize your chats into so-called “Chat Folders” whenever you think you have too many chats opened.
Another interesting feature is support for creating custom folders with flexible settings. In addition, the client now also lets users use default recommendations when creating custom folders.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 93 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
5 hours 22 sec ago
7 hours 14 min ago
9 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 19 min ago
10 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago