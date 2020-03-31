IEEE Launches an Open Source Collaboration Platform
IEEE Standards Association has announced a GitLab-based open source collaboration platform. Read how is it different and what advantages it has.
IEEE Standards Association Launches an Open Source Collaboration Platform
IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology. The IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) is an organization within IEEE that develops global standards in a broad range of industries. The IEEE Standards Association (SA) has come up with an open-source collaboration platform i.e IEEE SA Open. It is technically a self-hosted GitLab instance combined with Mattermost (a slack alternative) and GitLab Pages. To describe it further, the official blog post mentioned...
Canonical Doubles Down on Raspberry Pi Support, Promises New Tools and Services
After publishing their roadmap last year in November and making it easier to download Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi in early February 2020, Canonical keeps on its promise to fully support Raspberry Pi devices for its Ubuntu Linux operating system with a plethora of upcoming goodies. First and foremost, the company behind Ubuntu added support for the latest Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) release for 32-bit Raspberry Pi 2, 3 and 4 models, as well as Compute Modules, and 64-bit Raspberry Pi 3 and 4 models.
Telegram Desktop 2.0 Release Adds Chat Folders, New Animated Emoji
Telegram Desktop 2.0 arrives five months after the 1.9 series and more than three years after the 1.0 milestone. As expected, this is major update and introduces several new features. One of the biggest new feature of the Telegram Desktop 2.0 release include the ability to organize your chats into so-called “Chat Folders” whenever you think you have too many chats opened. Another interesting feature is support for creating custom folders with flexible settings. In addition, the client now also lets users use default recommendations when creating custom folders.
