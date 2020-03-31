IEEE Launches an Open Source Collaboration Platform

IEEE Standards Association has announced a GitLab-based open source collaboration platform. Read how is it different and what advantages it has.

Android Leftovers

Pixelorama – Open Source Editor for Pixel Art

Pixelorama is an open-source application designed for creating pixel art. It was built using Godot – an open-source, multi-platform 2d and 3d game engine. Although still in baby stages, Pixelorama already boasts a clean user interface and a long list of features that enable users to get started with pixel art projects. The Pixelorama update is version 0.6 and it ships with a handful of exciting features which include support for multiple themes, a splash screen, layer opacity, more localizations, improved brushes, colour palettes, and constrained angles in straight lines.