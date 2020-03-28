Language Selection

KDE Vs Kubuntu Vs Neon Vs Plasma – What’s the Difference

KDE

If you are a new Linux user and started exploring distros for your own need, you may already have come across KDE. And I am sure you heard of Kubuntu, KDE Plasma and KDE Neon. With so many KDE flavors, it is a little confusing. Well, that’s why this article, to clear things up and the difference between them.
Behind Plasma Bigscreen

Plasma has been designed from the get go (2006 or so.. it seems at least 2 eternities agoto not make any assumptions on the type of device and to do a clear separation between the core technology/runtime and the various GUI plugins that end up implementing a full desktop experience. In an architecture decision informed by previous prototypes we did in KDE4 times for mobile devices UIs, in Plasma 5 we split it further and introduced the concept of a "shell package" which lets further customization between devices than what Plasma in KDE4 times allowed. Because of that we could do the Plasma Mobile shell without changes to the architecture that runs both the Desktop shell and the mobile version, despite being a completely different UI.

KDE Vs Kubuntu Vs Neon Vs Plasma – What’s the Difference

IEEE Launches an Open Source Collaboration Platform

IEEE Standards Association has announced a GitLab-based open source collaboration platform.

