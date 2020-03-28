Language Selection

Linux Mint 20 Release Date & Features

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 31st of March 2020 05:26:17 PM Filed under
Linux

Well, that’s what this post is here to tell you. We will keep this roundup of Linux Mint 20 features and updates up-to-date as development happens until June, its expected release month.

What do we about Linux Mint 20 so far?

Also: Linux Mint 20 Doing Away With 32-Bit Support

Linux Mint 20 Codenamed “Ulyana,” Will Be Based on Ubuntu 20.04

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 31st of March 2020 05:37:05 PM.
  • Linux Mint 20 Codenamed “Ulyana,” Will Be Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    Announced earlier this year along with the LMDE 4 release, the Linux Mint 20 operating system will be released sometime this summer and will be based on the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, due for release on April 23rd, 2020.

    The Linux Mint project continues the tradition of naming new Linux Mint releases alphabetically, and they revealed today in their monthly newsletter that Linux Mint 20 will be dubbed as “Ulyana.”

    Besides revealing the codename, the team also confirmed the fact that Linux Mint 20 will ship with the same three flavors we’re used until now, namely Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce, as well as the fact that it’ll be a 64-bit only release.

