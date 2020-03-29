Python Programming
Wing Python IDE 7.2.2 - March 30, 2020
Wing 7.2.2 introduces a How-To for using Wing with AWS, adds support for Python 3 enums, allows constraining Find Uses of imported symbols to only the current file, and makes a number of usability and stability improvements.
Wesley Chun: Authorized Google API access from Python (part 2 of 2)
Listing your files with the Google Drive API
Lists in python example3
This is the final chapter of the lists in python topic, in this chapter we will create an example that will remove the duplicate student names within a student list with the help of the python loop.
Python 101 – Learning About Dictionaries
Dictionaries are another fundamental data type in Python. A dictionary is a key, value pair. Some programming languages refer to them as hash tables. They are described as a mapping object that maps hashable values to arbitrary objects.
A dictionary’s keys must be immutable, that is, unable to change. Starting in Python 3.7, dictionaries are ordered. What that means is that when you add a new key, value pair to a dictionary, it remembers what order they were added. Prior to Python 3.7, this was not the case and you could not rely on insertion order.
Python main function
In this tutorial, we will learn how to use a Python program's __name__ attribute to run it dynamically in different contexts.
Using data from spreadsheets in Fedora with Python
Python is one of the most popular and powerful programming languages available. Because it’s free and open source, it’s available to everyone — and most Fedora systems come with the language already installed. Python is useful for a wide variety of tasks, but among them is processing comma-separated value (CSV) data. CSV files often start off life as tables or spreadsheets. This article shows how to get started working with CSV data in Python 3.
CSV data is precisely what it sounds like. A CSV file includes one row of data at a time, with data values separated by commas. Each row is defined by the same fields. Short CSV files are often easily read and understood. But longer data files, or those with more fields, may be harder to parse with the naked eye, so computers work better in those cases.
PSF's Projected 2020 Financial Outcome
The Python Software Foundation (PSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the Python community and programming language, as well as running PyCon US. Since PyCon US 2020 was cancelled, the community has asked how the PSF’s finances will be affected. Let us take a look at the projected 2020 financial outcome.
EuroPython 2020: Online conference from July 23-26
In the last two weeks, we have discussed and investigated concepts around running this year’s EuroPython conference as an online conference. We have looked at conference tools, your feedback, drafted up ideas on what we can do to make the event interesting and what we can accomplish given our limited resources.
Introduction to the Python HTTP header
You can create your own custom headers for the HTTP destination using the Python HTTP header plugin of syslog-ng and Python scripts. The included example configuration just adds a simple counter to the headers but with a bit of coding you can resolve authentication problems or fine tune how data is handled at cloud-based logging and SIEM platforms, like Sumologic.
Comparing Python Objects the Right Way: "is" vs "=="
There’s a subtle difference between the Python identity operator (is) and the equality operator (==). Your code can run fine when you use the Python is operator to compare numbers, until it suddenly doesn’t. You might have heard somewhere that the Python is operator is faster than the == operator, or you may feel that it looks more Pythonic. However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that these operators don’t behave quite the same.
The == operator compares the value or equality of two objects, whereas the Python is operator checks whether two variables point to the same object in memory. In the vast majority of cases, this means you should use the equality operators == and !=, except when you’re comparing to None.
Michael Kennedy almost learned Python in the 90s... and other things I learned recording his DevJourney
This week, I published Michael Kennedy's #DevJourney story on my eponym Podcast: Software developer's Journey.
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #414 (March 31, 2020)
