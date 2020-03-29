My story of transitioning from Mac to Linux
There's growing awareness in the design community about the importance of design ethics and the way proprietary technology subjugates users. As a user experience designer, I believe technology should be designed to respect the earth as well as creators and users. Using and contributing to Linux is one way to align my design ethics with my practice.
This is why I bought a ThinkPad and installed the Linux distribution Elementary OS, even though macOS is, by far, the most popular operating system among designers. Linux doesn't have a great reputation for ease of use, and switching operating systems can be disorienting and frustrating. When I told people I was making the switch, many (especially designers!) thought I was foolish. However, after making the switch, I am happy to report that I have a design workflow that I really love and an operating system that aligns with my values.
Android Leftovers
Qt 5.14.2 Released
I am happy to inform you we have released Qt 5.14.2. As usual this second patch release to Qt 5.14 series doesn't bring any new features but provide several bug fixes and other improvements. Compared to Qt 5.14.1 there are more than 200 bug fixes included in this release. For details of the most important changes please check the Changes files for Qt 5.14.2. At this same time we have also released update to Qt for Python, which can be obtained via pip. Qt 5.14.2 can be updated by using the online installer’s maintenance tool. For new installations please download the latest online installer from the Qt Account or from the qt.io download page. Offline packages are available for commercial users via the Qt Account and via the qt.io download page for open-source users.
Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Viewing Photos – Week 23
This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. This week, I’m examining photo viewer software on the RPI4. The first thing to point out is that there’s lots of open source photo viewer software available for Linux. I’m not going to attempt any sort of wholesale survey from an RPI4 perspective. And I’ve not looked at the many open source photo managers even if they double as a photo viewer; I’ll cover them in a future edition of the blog. Most of the images I work with use PNG and JPEG formats, although I’m also heavily dependent on WebP. PNG offers lossless compression. It supports alpha transparency, palette-based images, grayscale images, and full-color non-palette-based RGB or RGBA images. JPEG is another extremely popular image compression standard in the world, and the most widely used digital image format. Unlike PNG, JPEG uses lossy compression. WebP covers both bases, employing both lossy and lossless compression, and it’s a relatively modern format compared to JPEG and PNG. In a large scale study of 900,000 web images, WebP images were 39.8% smaller than JPEG images of similar quality.
