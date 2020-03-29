Language Selection

Qt 5.14.2 Released

Wednesday 1st of April 2020 10:14:24 AM
KDE

I am happy to inform you we have released Qt 5.14.2.

As usual this second patch release to Qt 5.14 series doesn't bring any new features but provide several bug fixes and other improvements. Compared to Qt 5.14.1 there are more than 200 bug fixes included in this release. For details of the most important changes please check the Changes files for Qt 5.14.2.

At this same time we have also released update to Qt for Python, which can be obtained via pip.

Qt 5.14.2 can be updated by using the online installer’s maintenance tool. For new installations please download the latest online installer from the Qt Account or from the qt.io download page. Offline packages are available for commercial users via the Qt Account and via the qt.io download page for open-source users.

Qt 5.14.2 Released

