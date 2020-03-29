Announcing the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 for Oracle Linux
Oracle is pleased to announce the general availability of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 for Oracle Linux.
The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) for Oracle Linux provides the latest open source innovations and business-critical performance and security optimizations for cloud and on-premise deployment. It is the Linux kernel that powers Oracle Gen 2 Cloud and Oracle Engineered Systems such as Oracle Exadata Database Machine. Oracle Linux with UEK is available on the x86-64 and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) architectures.
Sharing to Tackle Pandemic
Help with COVID-19 research using Folding@home on Linux
Right now, every human on the planet is affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are looking for ways they can help. People are making masks and starting projects to invent or provide critical equipment. One thing you can do is donate what you have. If you're like me, you have computing hardware sitting idle much of the time—that's a resource that can contribute to finding a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as things like Alzheimer's disease and cancer. [...] Folding@home started in 2000 with volunteers donating CPU and GPU time on computers that would otherwise be idle to work on things like creating antibiotics and curing cancer, and since then has made many important contributions. Currently, Folding@home makes more than 100 petaflops of processing power available to researchers. One current high-priority project is the research being done to find ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Folding@home software can be installed on almost any computer. There are client downloads for Windows, macOS, and Linux. There is a VMware appliance. There are also projects to get the client running on Android and a Chrome plugin. There's even a Docker image. In this article, we’ll look at the Linux install and configuration, and we’ll look at a headless install for CentOS 7 that you can use to build multiple VMs.
GhostBSD 20.03 Now Available
I am happy to announce the availability of GhostBSD 20.03. This new build comes with some minor system update and numerous software applications updates. Also: GhostBSD 20.03 Is Out As The Latest Monthly Update To This Desktop BSD
