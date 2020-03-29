Judging by the number of followers on their Twitter account and the user reviews on Steam, Tilesetter seems to embody the definition of “obscure”, but at the same time it must be remarked that except one, all of those reviews are positive and endorsed by a lot of other people, so while I’m not the indicated person to recommend you to use it or not (I’m not a developer), there are enough signs that would suggest this may be a particularly useful program to help you save a lot of time when creating your tilesets.

The website features several sections to make the levels as varied as possible. There is also another area which includes levels made by other users, along with a stats page. Also, if you check the Help and FAQ section, you will be recommended other tools and online resources in case you want to learn a bit more about regexs. Don’t forget to use an account so that your progress on the levels can be saved. Finally, although this project is "something we do for fun", you can donate via PayPal or several cryptocurrencies (check the Help and FAQ section to see which ones are available) to help with hosting expenses and to keep ensuring further improvements and levels.

Suits: A Business RPG is a mysterious comedy game that was released more than four years ago; from time to time it's being featured as part of Steam’s Weeklong Deals, as it is the case right now (50% discounted), so I’ve been looking into it for some time.

A while ago I wrote a little game (or toy) called Kaleidogen. It is a relatively contemplative game where, starting from just unicolored disks, you combine abstract circular patterns to breed more interesting patterns. See my FARM 2019 talk for more details, or check out the source repository.

Vanilla framework version 2.7.1 published at the end of February was the first fully automated release. Since then we have released two more and plan to release regular updates at least after every two-week iteration. The automated release process is not only smoother and takes less time, but also much less prone to human error. But there are still areas for possible improvements. With every major release, we are sending a newsletter describing the latest changes and additions to the Vanilla framework. This is still a very manual process that involves editing an email campaign template on MailChimp. Because the content of the email is loosely based on the release notes (that are already automated with Release Drafter), we could think of pre-populating the newsletter content with release notes. Instead of triggering the release manually using GitHub UI, we could automatically release (and publish) whenever the Vanilla version is updated in the package.json file. We already have similar workflows in place for our python packages.

Steven Mih: The Presto Foundation is a project hosted under the Linux Foundation. It was created last year by companies like Facebook, Twitter, Alibaba and Uber. Alluxio is an open source project that is commonly used with Presto, the open source distributed SQL query engine, as well as other projects like Spark and TensorFlow. We support all these different frameworks. And since this was a foundation that was open to all, we decided to join it as one of the companies involved in that foundation.

HPE announced on Tuesday it's working with Intel and the Linux Foundation on a new open source software project to help automate the roll out of 5G across multiple sites. The new partnership, which will be under the Linux Foundation umbrella, is called the Open Distributed Infrastructure Management Framework. The partnership represents HPE's move into the 5G core network space as it branches out from its enterprise roots. Other partners for the open source project include AMI, Apstra, IBM's Red Hat, Tech Mahindra and World Wide Technology. HPE will also introduce an enterprise offering, the HPE Open Distributed Infrastructure Management Resource Aggregator.

The DevOps tool GitLab offers paid and free versions, and now 18 additional features will be moved to the open source editions Core/Free. The developer community can contribute to the according issues and speed up the process—so now is the time to take a look and see which of the features you find most important.

WinRAR 5.90 Final has been released with numerous performance improvements and bug fixes for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. For those not familiar with WinRar, it is an archiving software from RARLAB that supports the ARJ, BZIP2, CAB, GZ, ISO, JAR, LHA, RAR, TAR, UUE, XZ, Z, ZIP, ZIPX, 7z, 001 (split) archive formats. WinRAR is distributed as trialware, which means that anyone can use it as a full-featured product before purchasing it.

Devices With Arduino and Linux Support Select a Geiger Counter for your Phone to Survive the next Nuclear Catastrophe It’s time to prepare! No, not for that COVID-19 thingie, it’s too late, but since 2020 has not started the best way we should prepare for all eventualities. It all started badly as I fell off my bicycle on New Year’s eve, and it went south from there, from talks of world war three in January, to the thread of a virus pandemic that could kill millions worldwide, to the start of the first global great depression. 2020 will be the “year of doom“, and we should expect massive earthquakes, once in a hundred-year megatsunami what will wipe entire cities, gigantic locust swarms in southern Europe, climate change induces, and leading famine, a couple of large asteroids hitting the hearth, and so on. But we should not forget the nuclear threat either via nuclear war or damaged nuclear reactors following natural disasters or terrorist attacks.

Edgeless EAI-Series Dual Arm Cortex-M4 MCU Features a 300 GOPS CNN-NPU Microcontrollers will have an important role to play in AIoT (AI + IoT) applications as they provide the lowest cost and power consumption. Performance is limited but we start seeing MCUs with AI accelerators such as GreenWaves GAP9 multi-core RISC-V microcontroller or Kendryte K210 RISC-V MCU with a KPU AI accelerator.

PCIe-enabled Intel 9th Gen computer uses water cooling Vecow’s Linux-friendly “RCX-1500W” edge AI computer cools its 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips and up to 4x PCIe cards with a water-cooling system. We rarely see liquid cooling systems on embedded computers because they tend to be complex, bulky, expensive, and must be carefully installed and maintained to avoid damage to the computer. Yet, embedded computers have never been so powerful and hot as the latest PCIe-enabled edge AI monsters that are in vogue these days. When you’re running high-powered graphics cards with Intel 8th or 9th Gen CPUs, you just may need to get a little wet.

Modular rolling stock computer is loaded with wireless Eurotech’s rugged, railway certified “BoltGate 20-31” transportation gateway runs Linux on an Apollo Lake SoC with standard LTE and GNSS, a choice of WiFi/BT or MVB, and optional expansion modules for GbE, storage, serial/CAN, DIO, and odometer. Eurotech announced an Intel Apollo Lake based “smart transportation” computer due in the second half of the year that follows its Bay Trail based BoltGATE 20-25 and BoltGATE 20-25 MVB. The new BoltGate 20-31 computer similarly offers modular expansion and EN50155 railway certification and targets rolling stock applications including passenger infotainment and entertainment, train-to-ground communications, and fleet management.

Kontron 3.5″-SBC-WLU Single Board Computer Takes CNVi M.2 WiFi Cards

DSTIKE ESP32 Watch Development Board Comes with OLED or TFT Display The watch can be programmed with Arduino core for ESP32 together with either ThingPulse OLED library or Arduino library for the ST7789 IPS SPI display depending on the model, and Adafruit Neopixel library. Also refer to the example sketches for the OLED display and TFT display.