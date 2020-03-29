Proprietary Stuff and Openwashing
WinRAR 5.90 Final has been released with numerous performance improvements and bug fixes for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android.
For those not familiar with WinRar, it is an archiving software from RARLAB that supports the ARJ, BZIP2, CAB, GZ, ISO, JAR, LHA, RAR, TAR, UUE, XZ, Z, ZIP, ZIPX, 7z, 001 (split) archive formats.
WinRAR is distributed as trialware, which means that anyone can use it as a full-featured product before purchasing it.
The DevOps tool GitLab offers paid and free versions, and now 18 additional features will be moved to the open source editions Core/Free. The developer community can contribute to the according issues and speed up the process—so now is the time to take a look and see which of the features you find most important.
HPE announced on Tuesday it's working with Intel and the Linux Foundation on a new open source software project to help automate the roll out of 5G across multiple sites.
The new partnership, which will be under the Linux Foundation umbrella, is called the Open Distributed Infrastructure Management Framework. The partnership represents HPE's move into the 5G core network space as it branches out from its enterprise roots. Other partners for the open source project include AMI, Apstra, IBM's Red Hat, Tech Mahindra and World Wide Technology.
HPE will also introduce an enterprise offering, the HPE Open Distributed Infrastructure Management Resource Aggregator.
Steven Mih: The Presto Foundation is a project hosted under the Linux Foundation. It was created last year by companies like Facebook, Twitter, Alibaba and Uber. Alluxio is an open source project that is commonly used with Presto, the open source distributed SQL query engine, as well as other projects like Spark and TensorFlow. We support all these different frameworks. And since this was a foundation that was open to all, we decided to join it as one of the companies involved in that foundation.
Vanilla framework version 2.7.1 published at the end of February was the first fully automated release. Since then we have released two more and plan to release regular updates at least after every two-week iteration.
The automated release process is not only smoother and takes less time, but also much less prone to human error.
But there are still areas for possible improvements.
With every major release, we are sending a newsletter describing the latest changes and additions to the Vanilla framework. This is still a very manual process that involves editing an email campaign template on MailChimp. Because the content of the email is loosely based on the release notes (that are already automated with Release Drafter), we could think of pre-populating the newsletter content with release notes.
Instead of triggering the release manually using GitHub UI, we could automatically release (and publish) whenever the Vanilla version is updated in the package.json file. We already have similar workflows in place for our python packages.
Games: Kaleidogen, Suits: A Business RPG and More
A while ago I wrote a little game (or toy) called Kaleidogen. It is a relatively contemplative game where, starting from just unicolored disks, you combine abstract circular patterns to breed more interesting patterns. See my FARM 2019 talk for more details, or check out the source repository.
-
Suits: A Business RPG is a mysterious comedy game that was released more than four years ago; from time to time it's being featured as part of Steam’s Weeklong Deals, as it is the case right now (50% discounted), so I’ve been looking into it for some time.
The website features several sections to make the levels as varied as possible. There is also another area which includes levels made by other users, along with a stats page. Also, if you check the Help and FAQ section, you will be recommended other tools and online resources in case you want to learn a bit more about regexs. Don’t forget to use an account so that your progress on the levels can be saved.
Finally, although this project is "something we do for fun", you can donate via PayPal or several cryptocurrencies (check the Help and FAQ section to see which ones are available) to help with hosting expenses and to keep ensuring further improvements and levels.
Judging by the number of followers on their Twitter account and the user reviews on Steam, Tilesetter seems to embody the definition of “obscure”, but at the same time it must be remarked that except one, all of those reviews are positive and endorsed by a lot of other people, so while I’m not the indicated person to recommend you to use it or not (I’m not a developer), there are enough signs that would suggest this may be a particularly useful program to help you save a lot of time when creating your tilesets.
Devices With Arduino and Linux Support
It’s time to prepare! No, not for that COVID-19 thingie, it’s too late, but since 2020 has not started the best way we should prepare for all eventualities. It all started badly as I fell off my bicycle on New Year’s eve, and it went south from there, from talks of world war three in January, to the thread of a virus pandemic that could kill millions worldwide, to the start of the first global great depression.
2020 will be the “year of doom“, and we should expect massive earthquakes, once in a hundred-year megatsunami what will wipe entire cities, gigantic locust swarms in southern Europe, climate change induces, and leading famine, a couple of large asteroids hitting the hearth, and so on. But we should not forget the nuclear threat either via nuclear war or damaged nuclear reactors following natural disasters or terrorist attacks.
Microcontrollers will have an important role to play in AIoT (AI + IoT) applications as they provide the lowest cost and power consumption. Performance is limited but we start seeing MCUs with AI accelerators such as GreenWaves GAP9 multi-core RISC-V microcontroller or Kendryte K210 RISC-V MCU with a KPU AI accelerator.
Vecow’s Linux-friendly “RCX-1500W” edge AI computer cools its 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips and up to 4x PCIe cards with a water-cooling system.
We rarely see liquid cooling systems on embedded computers because they tend to be complex, bulky, expensive, and must be carefully installed and maintained to avoid damage to the computer. Yet, embedded computers have never been so powerful and hot as the latest PCIe-enabled edge AI monsters that are in vogue these days. When you’re running high-powered graphics cards with Intel 8th or 9th Gen CPUs, you just may need to get a little wet.
Eurotech’s rugged, railway certified “BoltGate 20-31” transportation gateway runs Linux on an Apollo Lake SoC with standard LTE and GNSS, a choice of WiFi/BT or MVB, and optional expansion modules for GbE, storage, serial/CAN, DIO, and odometer.
Eurotech announced an Intel Apollo Lake based “smart transportation” computer due in the second half of the year that follows its Bay Trail based BoltGATE 20-25 and BoltGATE 20-25 MVB. The new BoltGate 20-31 computer similarly offers modular expansion and EN50155 railway certification and targets rolling stock applications including passenger infotainment and entertainment, train-to-ground communications, and fleet management.
The watch can be programmed with Arduino core for ESP32 together with either ThingPulse OLED library or Arduino library for the ST7789 IPS SPI display depending on the model, and Adafruit Neopixel library. Also refer to the example sketches for the OLED display and TFT display.
Programming: Racket, Perl and Raku, GNU/Bash
Racket is a general-purpose, object-oriented, multi-paradigm, functional, imperative, logic based programming language based on the Scheme dialect of Lisp. It’s designed to be a platform for programming language design and implementation.
Racket is also used to refer to the family of Racket programming languages and the set of tools supporting development on and with Racket. It has a powerful cross-platform GUI library built in.
Racket’s core language includes macros, modules, lexical closures, tail calls, delimited continuations, parameters (fluid variables), software contracts, green and OS threads, and more. The language also comes with primitives, such as eventspaces and custodians, which control resource management and enables the language to act like an operating system for loading and managing other programs.
Racket is often used for scripting, computer science education, and research. It’s an open-source project (Apache/MIT).
Here’s our recommended tutorials to learn Racket.
Over the past few weeks, we have made some exciting changes to Pangeo’s cloud deployments. These changes will make using Pangeo’s clusters easier for users while making the deployments more secure and maintainable for administrators.
Going all the way back to the initial prototype, Pangeo’s cloud deployments have combined a user interface like Jupyterlab with scalable computing. Until recently, Pangeo used Dask Kubernetes to start Dask clusters on a Kubernetes cluster. This worked well for several years, but there were a few drawbacks.
We are happy to announce the first release of Jaybird 4.
Jaybird 4 is – compared to Jaybird 3 – an incremental release that builds on the foundations of Jaybird 3.
The focus of this release has been on further improving JDBC support and adding support for the new data types and features of Firebird 4.
My job title is senior software engineer, but that's not what my closest co-workers call me. They call me "Cherrybomb" because of all the things I blow up. My regularly scheduled failures have been tracked down to our quarterly earnings and outage times. Literally, I am the production disaster you read about that says, "what not to do ever, in any case, at any time."
I started my career at a helpdesk where I wrote loops that wrecked servers in high-end companies. I have taken production applications down for up to eight hours without warning, and I have destroyed endless numbers of clusters in an attempt to make things better—and a couple just because I mistyped something.
I am the reason we have disaster recovery (DR) clusters in Kubernetes. I am the chaos engineer that, without warning, teaches people how to act and troubleshoot quickly when we have an application that has never been tested for an outage recovery plan. I exist as the best example of failure possible, and it's actually the coolest thing ever.
The Eclipse Foundation has pulled back the curtains on version 1.0 of Theia, an alternative to Microsoft's developer darling of the hour, Visual Studio Code.
Except it isn't just yet. Those hoping to ditch a Microsoft-branded IDE for something more vendor-neutral might have a while to wait for something to drop from Eclipse itself, although a hop to somewhere like Gitpod will give those interested a look at the cloudy version.
Eclipse Theia is a framework on which organisations can build and brand their own products, on the desktop or online, rather than a standalone editor.
It’s a sad moment in time when you realize that basically all conferences have been cancelled for the foreseeable future: the Perl and Raku Conference in Houston, Perl & Raku Con in Amsterdam to name but a few. Some organizers even came to the conclusion that organizing “in person” events is no longer a viable business model (/r/perl comments).
The names contain reconstructable replos. A 2-byte, UTF-8 encoded character was read by a Windows program byte-by-byte to produce 2 new 1-byte characters, and those 2 1-byte characters were converted back to UTF-8 as 2-byte ones.
The downloaded file is a format called CSV ("Comma Separated Values", though in this case they're separated by the pipe character, "|"), typically used in spreadsheets. I'm not really a spreadsheet person, and CSV files are just as easy to analyze using basic shell tools. Most Linux users are familiar with the power of the command line, but don't feel left out if you're not using Linux: the commands I'll show work fine on a Mac, and they probably work on Windows too if you use the Linux Subsystem for Windows.
I started with a basic count. I'd seen already, on the website's search page, that a lot of the names didn't actually have "Devil" in the name even though that's what I searched for, so that 1883 number is bogus. So I ran a grep -i devil to pick out the place names that actually do have "devil" in the name (-i means "ignore case", so it will find devil as well as Devil). Then I piped the result through wc, word count, using -l to count the number of matching lines:
grep -i devil GNIS_Devil.csv | wc -l
