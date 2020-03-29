today's leftovers
-
Linaro Tech Days: Wayland, Weston & Open Source GPU drivers
This week, Daniel Stone and Tomeu Vizoso will be taking part in Linaro Tech Days, a series of technical sessions presented live online via Zoom webinar and streamed on YouTube. These sessions are free to attend and open to the public, however registration is recommended to view full session details, joining instructions, and more.
-
Mesa Developers Discussing Again Whether To Fork Or Drop Non-Gallium3D Drivers
Back in December was a developer discussion over dropping or forking non-Gallium3D drivers. Since then the Intel "Iris" Gallium3D driver has successfully become the default OpenGL driver for Broadwell/Gen8 and newer while the non-Gallium3D drivers continue to just face bit rot. The discussion over dropping/forking non-Gallium3D Mesa drivers has been reignited.
This mailing list thread is active again with discussions over getting rid of the Mesa "classic" drivers to allow better focusing on the modern Gallium3D drivers and Mesa's Vulkan drivers. Eliminating the classic drivers avoids the associated maintenance burden and also allows simplifying/improving the modern drivers without risking breakage/regressions and other headaches with the old drivers.
-
Gumstix’s Nano carrier quartet includes Snapshot board for connecting 16x HD cams
Gumstix has launched four customizable carriers for Nvidia’s Jetson Nano including a Nano Snapshot model with 4x GbE-switched Nano modules for driving up to 16x HD streams via RPi cameras. A Yocto SDK includes TensorFlow support.
Gumstix has launched a quartet of carrier boards that build on Nvidia’s Jetson Nano module, joining other Nano carriers from Aetina, AntMicro, Auvidea, AverMedia, and Nvidia itself. The boards are billed as “Edge AI devices designed to meet the demands of machine-learning applications moving massive data from the networks edge.”
-
Extensions in Firefox 75
In Firefox 75 we have a good mix of new features and bugfixes. Quite a few volunteer contributors landed patches for this release please join me in cheering for them!
-
D.I.Y. Coronavirus Solutions Are Gaining Steam
Mr. Cavalcanti, 33, is the founder of the Open Source COVID19 Medical Supplies, a Facebook group that is crowdsourcing solutions to address the diminishing stock of medical equipment around the world. Mr. Cavalcanti, the founder and C.E.O. of MegaBots, a robotics company, initially intended to focus on ventilators. A front-line surgeon in the Bay Area convinced him to go after the low-hanging fruit: sanitizer, gloves, gowns and masks for medical professionals. Stacks of ventilators wouldn’t do the public any good if there were no health care workers to operate them.
-
Join Us for SUSECON Digital on Wednesday, May 20
I am thrilled to share that SUSECON Digital will launch on Wednesday, March 20! Whether you are tuning in from your mobile device or on your computer, SUSCON Digital will help you Be the Difference by ensuring you get the tools, skills, and insights you need to simplify, modernize, and accelerate your business – for free! You can register now.
-
today's howtos
Debian LTS Work and Tone Policing
Software: Chafa, Butterfly Builder, Fondo Wallpaper App, kmon and Fre:ac
ProtonMail launches Bridge for Linux
We are excited to announce that starting today, you can use Bridge to connect your ProtonMail account with your desktop email app on the Linux operating system. ProtonMail Bridge is a desktop app available to all paying subscribers that integrates ProtonMail’s strong privacy and security features, such as zero-access encryption and end-to-end encryption, with your email client. Bridge implements IMAP/SMTP protocols and is compatible with any email client which follows this standard. The Linux version we are launching today includes special optimizations for Thunderbird. Since releasing Bridge for Linux in beta, we have collected valuable feedback from our community and improved the speed and performance. Linux users now have access to all the convenience provided by an email client, including full-text search, offline editing, and the ability to export and back up emails from your ProtonMail account. Also: 3 Zoom Alternatives to Maintain Your Privacy
