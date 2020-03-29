Android Leftovers
-
WHO to launch coronavirus app for iPhone and Android
-
Yes, you can use AirPods with your Android phone
-
Best free workout apps on Android and iOS
-
Best weather apps of 2020
-
Trouble Streaming (Mirroring) video from Android to Smart TV - Android OS
-
LineageOS ROM releases first builds based on Android 10 (Update: Builds are back)
-
Android 10 and One UI 2.1 hit Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G as well
-
Samsung Galaxy Fold & Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Android 10 kernel source code goes live; Asus ROG Phone 2 gets LineageOS 17.1 support
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 270 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.6.2
I'm announcing the release of the 5.6.2 kernel. All users of the 5.6 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.6.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.6.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.6.2 Released With Fix For The IWLWIFI Intel WiFi Driver
DownZemAll is an open source download manager for Windows, Linux and macOS
Recently, while casually browsing GitHub, I came across a name that seemed familiar at first; it turned out to be a new download manager called DownZemAll. The program's name is very similar to the popular DownloadThemAll! extension for Firefox, which is what surprised me. The official page reveals that the developer of DownZemAll started the project during the time the legacy add-on stopped working with Firefox Quantum, and seems to have used it as the inspiration to rewrite this application. But that's where the similarities end, because DownZemAll is a desktop program. Let's take a look at it to see how it stacks up. The interface is mostly what you'd expect in a download manager: a menu bar, toolbar, the main pane, but unlike others, DownZemAll has a sidebar too. The options in the side panel are also available from the right-click menu.
Audiocasts/Shows: Choose Linux, The Linux Link Tech Show, Bad Voltage
You Can Now Buy a PinePhone Preloaded with Ubuntu Touch
Ubuntu Touch, also known by the name UBports, is a community-maintained version of Ubuntu for phones and tablets based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. It is a direct continuation of the codebase Canonical cancelled a few years back. From today you (and anyone else interested) can preorder a PinePhone Community Edition with UBports direct from the Pine64 Store.
Recent comments
37 min 20 sec ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
12 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 26 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago