Linux 5.6.2 I'm announcing the release of the 5.6.2 kernel. All users of the 5.6 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.6.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.6.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary thanks, greg k-h Also: Linux 5.6.2 Released With Fix For The IWLWIFI Intel WiFi Driver

DownZemAll is an open source download manager for Windows, Linux and macOS Recently, while casually browsing GitHub, I came across a name that seemed familiar at first; it turned out to be a new download manager called DownZemAll. The program's name is very similar to the popular DownloadThemAll! extension for Firefox, which is what surprised me. The official page reveals that the developer of DownZemAll started the project during the time the legacy add-on stopped working with Firefox Quantum, and seems to have used it as the inspiration to rewrite this application. But that's where the similarities end, because DownZemAll is a desktop program. Let's take a look at it to see how it stacks up. The interface is mostly what you'd expect in a download manager: a menu bar, toolbar, the main pane, but unlike others, DownZemAll has a sidebar too. The options in the side panel are also available from the right-click menu.