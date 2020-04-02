Android Leftovers
Samsung releases Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 for Galaxy A10s
LineageOS 17.1 based on Android 10 is now officially available
How to Send SMS Messages with Google Sheets and your Android Phone
How to Turn an Old Android Device Into a Cool, Useful Gadget
How to record audio on an Android using a built-in app on your device
OneDrive for Android now lets you unlock with your face. Yes, yours.
Web Video Caster can stream videos from Android and iOS to your Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, and many more (Sponsored)
System76 Thelio Major Proves To Be A Major Player For Linux Workstations
For the past two months we have been testing the System76 Thelio Major and it's been working out extremely well with performance and reliability. The Thelio Major offering with options for Intel Core X-Series or AMD Ryzen Threadripper and resides between their standard Thelio desktop with Ryzen/Core CPUs and the Thelio Massive that sports dual Intel Xeon CPUs. The Thelio Major is the platform we have been using for all of our AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X testing and it's been working out great. The Thelio Major besides having Threadripper and Core X-Series CPU options can be configured with up to 256GB of RAM, up to two GPUs, and up to 46TB of storage for really yielding incredibly powerful Linux workstation performance potential.
Deprecating support for the Linux kernel
Running on the Hurd was always a goal for Guix, and supporting multiple kernels is a huge maintenance burden. As such it is expected that the upcoming Guix 1.1 release will be the last version featuring the Linux-Libre kernel. Future versions of Guix System will run exclusively on the Hurd, and we expect to remove Linux-Libre entirely by Guix 2.0. The Linux kernel will still be supported when using Guix on "foreign" distributions, but it will be on a best-effort basis. We hope that other distributions will follow suit and adopt the Hurd in order to increase security and freedom for their users. Also: Guix deprecating support for the Linux kernel
Essential Guide: How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 (Beta) Right Now
Well, in this guide I show you the steps required to upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 from Ubuntu 18.04 or Ubuntu 19.10 right now, , nice and early, ahead of the final release. You do not need to download an .iso, fuss around with a USB thumb drive, or lose any of your files — you can upgrade directly with a half-way decent internet connection. Just keep in mind that (at the time you read this) the final stable release of the Focal Fossa is not yet available, only a beta quality candidate is.
Plasma Mobile: How to help us!
We often get asked: “how long until the 1.0 release?”. Or: “how far away is Plasma Mobile 1.0?”. The usual answer to both these question is “It’ll be ready when it is ready”. But, really, how do we know that it is ready? Recently some of us prepared a check list of items which we consider necessary before we can declare Plasma Mobile “ready” or at rc1 status.
