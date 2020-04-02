Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 3rd of April 2020 01:14:14 AM Filed under
HowTos
»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Stable Kernels: 5.5.15, 5.4.30, 4.19.114, 4.14.175, 4.9.218, and 4.4.218

  • Linux 5.5.15
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.5.15 kernel. All users of the 5.5 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.5.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.5.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.4.30
  • Linux 4.19.114
  • Linux 4.14.175
  • Linux 4.9.218
  • Linux 4.4.218

Android Leftovers

System76 Thelio Major Proves To Be A Major Player For Linux Workstations

For the past two months we have been testing the System76 Thelio Major and it's been working out extremely well with performance and reliability. The Thelio Major offering with options for Intel Core X-Series or AMD Ryzen Threadripper and resides between their standard Thelio desktop with Ryzen/Core CPUs and the Thelio Massive that sports dual Intel Xeon CPUs. The Thelio Major is the platform we have been using for all of our AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X testing and it's been working out great. The Thelio Major besides having Threadripper and Core X-Series CPU options can be configured with up to 256GB of RAM, up to two GPUs, and up to 46TB of storage for really yielding incredibly powerful Linux workstation performance potential. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6