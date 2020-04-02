today's howtos
-
Creating a Remote Desktop Web Gateway on Raspberry Pi with Apache Guacamole
-
How to Use the Top Command as Task Manager in Linux
-
Learn CentOS Part 10 - Managing Users
-
Sosumi, an easy way to install macOS on Ubuntu Linux, but didn't work
-
How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 (Beta) Right Now
-
Kwave Installation on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS!!
-
How to Install Visual Studio Code Server on Debian 10
-
How to Install Attendize on FreeBSD 12
-
How to Create your First Java Program in Debian 10
-
How to check all the running services in Linux
-
Concatenation of Two Strings in Bash Script!!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 628 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.5.15, 5.4.30, 4.19.114, 4.14.175, 4.9.218, and 4.4.218
Android Leftovers
System76 Thelio Major Proves To Be A Major Player For Linux Workstations
For the past two months we have been testing the System76 Thelio Major and it's been working out extremely well with performance and reliability. The Thelio Major offering with options for Intel Core X-Series or AMD Ryzen Threadripper and resides between their standard Thelio desktop with Ryzen/Core CPUs and the Thelio Massive that sports dual Intel Xeon CPUs. The Thelio Major is the platform we have been using for all of our AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X testing and it's been working out great. The Thelio Major besides having Threadripper and Core X-Series CPU options can be configured with up to 256GB of RAM, up to two GPUs, and up to 46TB of storage for really yielding incredibly powerful Linux workstation performance potential.
Recent comments
1 min ago
25 min 4 sec ago
2 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
14 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 19 min ago