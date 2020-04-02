As Google move ever closer to finally opening up Stadia to everyone, they continue building up their collection of streaming games with three titles out for April's Pro subs and two new titles announced for release. Time for another Stadia round-up.

For a reminder: right now you can get the Serious Sam Collection, Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) and Spitlings free as part of Stadia Pro if you kept up your subscription. Thumper is also staying for another month, after it previously due to leave Stadia Pro on March 31 and Metro Exodus has now left Stadia Pro so anyone else would need to buy it.