Games: Stadia, Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus and More Google announce multiple new games coming to Stadia with Gunsport a 'First on Stadia' title As Google move ever closer to finally opening up Stadia to everyone, they continue building up their collection of streaming games with three titles out for April's Pro subs and two new titles announced for release. Time for another Stadia round-up. For a reminder: right now you can get the Serious Sam Collection, Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) and Spitlings free as part of Stadia Pro if you kept up your subscription. Thumper is also staying for another month, after it previously due to leave Stadia Pro on March 31 and Metro Exodus has now left Stadia Pro so anyone else would need to buy it.

Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus due out in May with online PvP arena battles Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus is adding in a new twist on the harsh turn-based combat of Darkest Dungeon with arena PvP battles where you don't risk your standard campaign crew. Giving players an entirely new way to play the game, you will be entering a new Hamlet location: The Butcher's Circus where The Butcher demands a show. It sounds quite interesting, certainly nothing like the current Darkest Dungeon where the exploration forms a huge part of the usual gameplay. Doing away with all of that to focus purely on facing other players online, and climbing up the ranks certainly sounds interesting. With the supreme style it has, this could be great.

Another new NVIDIA Vulkan Beta driver expands Ray Tracing support on Linux The second update in the space of a week, NVIDIA just today put out another NVIDIA Vulkan Beta driver which further expands the Ray Tracing capabilities on Linux.

Mixing a sci-fi RPG with a Visual Novel 'Planet Stronghold 2' is out now Planet Stronghold 2 from Winter Wolves is a brand new science-fiction RPG that blends in isometric map exploration and Visual Novel elements. Serving as a sequel to their 2011 game, Planet Stronghold 2 turns things up a notch as their biggest game yet with it being their biggest game yet. With a branching plot featuring some tough and mutually exclusive choices, the ability to play as Male or Female with full skills customization and even a little romance thrown in too. What's also interesting is that you can play it in different ways: either as a full RPG with the map exploration or tune it to the Visual Novel mode if you just want story content.

Terraria has now sold over 30 million copies as they get closer to the massive Journey's End update Terraria from developer Re-Logic has now officially passed 30 million sales and shows no sign of stopping, as they approach a huge update with Journey's End. What's interesting is that they had announced in May last year, that they hit 27 million. So in the space of only around a year, they've added an additional 3 million. Considering how old Terraria is now (2011), it's incredibly impressive that they're just continuing to grow. They broke it down a little to mention that 14 million is from PC, 7.6 million on consoles and 8.7 million was from mobile.

inXile Entertainment announce Wasteland 3 is delayed until August 28 Wasteland 3 was originally set for May 19 and now that some platforms have access to a Beta, inXile Entertainment have said they're now going for an August 28 launch. The main reason being of course the current Coronavirus situation, they said in an announcement on their official site that they're working from home like a lot of other companies which has impacted their work. However, they make it clear they're in a good position with Microsoft and Deep Silver supporting them well and they wish to ensure "a stellar product on day one".