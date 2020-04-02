NetBSD 8.2 is available!
The third release in the NetBSD-8 is now available.
This release includes all the security fixes in NetBSD-8 up until this point, and other fixes deemed important for stability.
Also: NetBSD 8.2 Released With Fix For Ryzen USB Issues, Fix For Booting Single Core CPUs
