Audiocasts/Shows: Command Line Heroes, Linux Headlines and BSD Now
-
Command Line Heroes - SEASON 4, EPISODE 5: Smarter Phones: Journey to the Palm-Sized Computer
Few could imagine what a handheld computer would look like—or even do. But a trio of visionaries saw where computing was headed. Hear how they threw out the conventional wisdom on hardware and changed everything.
-
2020-04-02 | Linux Headlines
ProtonMail’s new Linux bridge makes its encrypted services available to standard email clients, new LTS releases for Linux Container tooling, a Manjaro-powered laptop from TUXEDO Computers, and a special edition PinePhone with Ubuntu Touch pre-installed.
-
Grains of Salt | BSD Now 344
Shell text processing, data rebalancing on ZFS mirrors, Add Security Headers with OpenBSD relayd, ZFS filesystem hierarchy in ZFS pools, speeding up ZSH, How Unix pipes work, grow ZFS pools over time, the real reason ifconfig on Linux is deprecated, clear your terminal in style, and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 829 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices/Embedded: Ibase, Raspberry Pi and ODYSSEY X86J4105800
NetBSD 8.2 is available!
The third release in the NetBSD-8 is now available. This release includes all the security fixes in NetBSD-8 up until this point, and other fixes deemed important for stability. Also: NetBSD 8.2 Released With Fix For Ryzen USB Issues, Fix For Booting Single Core CPUs
Any Corona tracking app must be used voluntarily and be Free Software
The Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) demands that the use of tracking technologies that aim at breaking the chains of disease infection may only be promoted on a voluntary basis, fundamental rights must be respected and the software must be published under a Free Software licence. In the last days there have been increasing debates about the use and development of apps that aim at helping to contain the corona virus, by tracking new infections and their contact persons. With the help of a contact diary it is possible to record who met with whom and when. If a person is infected with the corona virus, their contacts are informed and asked to isolate themselves and to take further actions, if necessary. It will be hopefully possible to break the chain of infection and thus reduce the infection rate. In some countries, there are also discussions about a mandatory use of this app, which would interfere on people's right to control their technology and thus their privacy.
Huawei in OIN
Recent comments
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago