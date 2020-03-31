The third release in the NetBSD-8 is now available. This release includes all the security fixes in NetBSD-8 up until this point, and other fixes deemed important for stability. Also: NetBSD 8.2 Released With Fix For Ryzen USB Issues, Fix For Booting Single Core CPUs

The ODYSSEY X86J4105800 is a single-board computer with a 10 watt Intel Celeron J4105 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, 8GB of RAM. Available from SEEED Studio for $188, it’s basically a full-fledged mini-desktop computer on a 4.3″ x 4.3″ board, complete with support for Windows 10 or most GNU/Linux distributions. [...] It’s also an Arduino-compatible device thanks to an integrated ARM Cortex-M0+ co-processor. And there’s a 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible header, another 28-pin header, and several other developer-friendly features. [...] The 40-pin connector means you can use Raspberry Pi HATs with the system. The ARM microcontroller means you can program ARuino applications on the device. And there’s even a SIM card slot that allows you to use the system as a router or gateway when used with a cellular modem.

Ibase’s EN50155-certified “MRD-286” is a 28.6-inch, bar-type panel PC for passenger info and signage applications that runs Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake SoC. It offers IP65 protection and -20 to 55°C support. Public touchscreen computers are a tough sell in these tough days of contagion, but there are plenty of applications out there that don’t need our grubby fingers to operate. Ibase refers to the MRD-286 as a panel PC, but its super wide-screen, bar-type, 28.6-inch display lacks touch support.