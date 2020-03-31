Language Selection

Friday 3rd of April 2020 03:45:29 AM
HowTos
Devices/Embedded: Ibase, Raspberry Pi and ODYSSEY X86J4105800

  • Rugged, 28.6-inch signage PC supports Linux

    Ibase’s EN50155-certified “MRD-286” is a 28.6-inch, bar-type panel PC for passenger info and signage applications that runs Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake SoC. It offers IP65 protection and -20 to 55°C support. Public touchscreen computers are a tough sell in these tough days of contagion, but there are plenty of applications out there that don’t need our grubby fingers to operate. Ibase refers to the MRD-286 as a panel PC, but its super wide-screen, bar-type, 28.6-inch display lacks touch support.

  • The Off-Grid CyberDeck Is a Computer for the Apocalypse

    With a Raspberry Pi and other parts, it’s simple to build a rugged waterproof computer to ride out the collapse of civilization.

  • This $188 single-board x86 computer supports Windows, Linux, and Arduino

    The ODYSSEY X86J4105800 is a single-board computer with a 10 watt Intel Celeron J4105 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, 8GB of RAM. Available from SEEED Studio for $188, it’s basically a full-fledged mini-desktop computer on a 4.3″ x 4.3″ board, complete with support for Windows 10 or most GNU/Linux distributions. [...] It’s also an Arduino-compatible device thanks to an integrated ARM Cortex-M0+ co-processor. And there’s a 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible header, another 28-pin header, and several other developer-friendly features. [...] The 40-pin connector means you can use Raspberry Pi HATs with the system. The ARM microcontroller means you can program ARuino applications on the device. And there’s even a SIM card slot that allows you to use the system as a router or gateway when used with a cellular modem.

NetBSD 8.2 is available!

The third release in the NetBSD-8 is now available. This release includes all the security fixes in NetBSD-8 up until this point, and other fixes deemed important for stability. Read more Also: NetBSD 8.2 Released With Fix For Ryzen USB Issues, Fix For Booting Single Core CPUs

Any Corona tracking app must be used voluntarily and be Free Software

The Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) demands that the use of tracking technologies that aim at breaking the chains of disease infection may only be promoted on a voluntary basis, fundamental rights must be respected and the software must be published under a Free Software licence. In the last days there have been increasing debates about the use and development of apps that aim at helping to contain the corona virus, by tracking new infections and their contact persons. With the help of a contact diary it is possible to record who met with whom and when. If a person is infected with the corona virus, their contacts are informed and asked to isolate themselves and to take further actions, if necessary. It will be hopefully possible to break the chain of infection and thus reduce the infection rate. In some countries, there are also discussions about a mandatory use of this app, which would interfere on people's right to control their technology and thus their privacy. Read more

Huawei in OIN

