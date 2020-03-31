Programming Leftovers
Purism: Our tips for remote working
Most of us don’t like writing documentation at the best of times but when going remote, a great team wiki or docs portal can help keep everyone in the loop and reduce repetitive questioning in team chat.
Choose a solution that tracks changes (version control) and if needed, has an easy to use interface for non-technical people. We use wiki.js backed by git.
You should document something if you have to say it more than once. This will empower people to answer their own questions by searching for the answer.
If you are looking for a good example of team documentation take a look at GitLab’s public handbook (our wiki is private).
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RQuantLib 0.4.12: Small QuantLib 1.18 update
QuantLib is a very comprehensice free/open-source library for quantitative finance; RQuantLib connects it to the R environment and language.
This version does relatively little. When QuantLib 1.18 came out, I immediately did my usual bit of packaging it for Debian as well creating binaries via my Ubuntu PPA so that I could test the package against it. And a few call from RQuantLib are now hitting interface functions marked as ‘deprecated’ leading to compiler nags. So I fixed that in PR #146. And today CRAN sent me email to please fix in the released version—so I rolled this up as 0.4.12. Not other changes.
Observing Coronavirus Pandemic with Raku
Every few years a new unknown virus pops up and starts spreading around the globe. This year, the situation with COVID-19 is different not only because of the nature of the virus but also because of the Internet. Whilst we have instant access to new information (which is often alarmist in tone) we also have the ability to access data for ourselves.
Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering synthesizes COVID-19 data from different sources, and displays it on their online dashboard. They also publish daily updates in CSV files on GitHub.
I decided to ingest their CSV data and display it using different visualizations to reduce panic and provide a way to quickly see real numbers and trends. The result is the website covid.observer. The source files are available in the GitHub repository.
This Week in Rust 332
PyCharm 2020.1 Release Candidate
We’ve passed the final approach fix, and we’re now established on the glideslope for the PyCharm 2020.1 release. This week’s build brings a couple of bug fixes as we hope to take the release in for a smooth landing. Let us know how we’re doing by getting this version, if you run into any issues please leave us a ticket on YouTrack.
EuroPython 2020: CFP for the Online Event
Since we had started the CFP under the assumption of running an in-person conference and are now switching EuroPython 2020 to an online event, we will extend the CFP for another two weeks until April 12, to give everyone who would like to participate in this new format, a chance to submit a session proposal.
Visualizing Decision Trees with Python (Scikit-learn, Graphviz, Matplotlib)
Decision trees are a popular supervised learning method for a variety of reasons. Benefits of decision trees include that they can be used for both regression and classification, they don’t require feature scaling, and they are relatively easy to interpret as you can visualize decision trees. This is not only a powerful way to understand your model, but also to communicate how your model works. Consequently, it would help to know how to make a visualization based on your model.
Python Bytes: #175 Python string theory with superstring.py
Onboarding Continuity - Building SaaS #50
In this episode, we stepped from the welcome onboarding page to the first interactive page in the flow. I extracted the common banner for each of the templates and customized it for each of the steps in the process.
The first thing we did was create a button on the starting page. The button connects the welcome page to the second step in the flow where the app will ask for information about the user’s school year.
With the button in place, we created the new view to handle the school year form. Before getting into that form, I extracted the common onboarding banner into a template fragment.
Templates For User Interfaces
In the previous Understand Django article, we looked at the fundamentals of using views in Django. This article will focus on templates. Templates are your primary tool in a Django project for generating a user interface. Let’s see how templates hook into views and what features Django provides with its template system.
Devices/Embedded: Ibase, Raspberry Pi and ODYSSEY X86J4105800
NetBSD 8.2 is available!
The third release in the NetBSD-8 is now available. This release includes all the security fixes in NetBSD-8 up until this point, and other fixes deemed important for stability. Also: NetBSD 8.2 Released With Fix For Ryzen USB Issues, Fix For Booting Single Core CPUs
Any Corona tracking app must be used voluntarily and be Free Software
The Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) demands that the use of tracking technologies that aim at breaking the chains of disease infection may only be promoted on a voluntary basis, fundamental rights must be respected and the software must be published under a Free Software licence. In the last days there have been increasing debates about the use and development of apps that aim at helping to contain the corona virus, by tracking new infections and their contact persons. With the help of a contact diary it is possible to record who met with whom and when. If a person is infected with the corona virus, their contacts are informed and asked to isolate themselves and to take further actions, if necessary. It will be hopefully possible to break the chain of infection and thus reduce the infection rate. In some countries, there are also discussions about a mandatory use of this app, which would interfere on people's right to control their technology and thus their privacy.
Huawei in OIN
