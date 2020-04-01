Language Selection

Building a sensing prosthetic with the Raspberry Pi

Content advisory: this article contains frank discussions of breast cancer.

What's the first question you ask your surgeon when you're discussing reconstruction options after breast cancer?

"How many USB ports can you give me?" is probably not the one that comes to mind for many people!

Although the remark was said jokingly, it sparked a thread that would ultimately become SenseBreast—an early prototype of a sensing mastectomy prosthetic, based on open hardware.

