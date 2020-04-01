Language Selection

Glipper – Clipboard Manager for GNOME Desktop

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 3rd of April 2020 09:08:07 AM Filed under
GNOME

We have covered several clipboard managers in the past with advanced applications such as Clipboard Anywhere, CopyQ and Indicator Bulletin. Today, I’m happy to introduce to you a simple tool for managing your copy and paste history and it goes by the name of Glipper.

Glipper is a free and open-source clipboard manager built for the GNOME desktop environment. With it, users can manage their copied text using the clipboard history and it features plugin support to enable extra functionality. It was built to solve the problem of Ubuntu not having a built-in feature for managing copied texts.

