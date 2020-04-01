Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 3rd of April 2020 01:02:22 PM Filed under
Security
  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium, kernel, linux-hardened, linux-lts, and pam-krb5), Debian (haproxy, libplist, and python-bleach), Fedora (tomcat), Gentoo (ghostscript-gpl, haproxy, ledger, qtwebengine, and virtualbox), Red Hat (haproxy, nodejs:12, qemu-kvm-rhev, and rh-haproxy18-haproxy), SUSE (memcached and qemu), and Ubuntu (apport).

  • COVID-19 forces browser makers to continue supporting TLS 1.0

    COVID-19 is forcing browser makers including Google and Mozilla to continue supporting the TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 protocols.

    In one of the strangest stories of the year, the COVID-19 virus has halted plans by major browsers to drop support for the ageing and insecure Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.0 and 1.1 protocols.

    Mozilla Firefox and Google’s Chrome developers sneaked out the move in recent days with only Microsoft Edge team bothering to formally announce the sudden reprieve on Tuesday.

    In fairness, with COVID-19 throwing development schedules into minor chaos browser development teams probably have other things on their minds right now anyway.

    While a temporary delay, it’s still an unexpected retreat for an industry which had showed unity in collectively deciding to banish TLS 1.0 and the lesser used TLS 1.1 by early 2020.

  • New TLDs and Automatic link detection was a bad idea

    I've a few more .conf files in /etc which could be interesting in an IT environment, but for the sake of playing with it I registered nsswitch.co at godaddy. I do not want to endorse them in anyway, but for the first year it's only 13.08EUR right now, which is okay to pay for a stupid demo. So if you feel like it, you can probably register something stupid for yourself to play around with. I do not intent to renew this domain next year, so be aware of what happens then with the next owner.

  • In-Store Gift Card Scams Need More Investigation

    Although consumers might think it’s safe to purchase gift cards in-store, scammers are managing to hack those cards’ security codes. “They can actually tamper with the card itself and then recover that so it looks like it’s never been tampered with, or there are some devices that can actually strip the number off the cards,” Stan Prager with GoGeeks told KPTV.

»

More in Tux Machines

Building a sensing prosthetic with the Raspberry Pi

Content advisory: this article contains frank discussions of breast cancer. What's the first question you ask your surgeon when you're discussing reconstruction options after breast cancer? "How many USB ports can you give me?" is probably not the one that comes to mind for many people! Although the remark was said jokingly, it sparked a thread that would ultimately become SenseBreast—an early prototype of a sensing mastectomy prosthetic, based on open hardware. Read more

Android Leftovers

Android Leftovers

Devices: Wind River Linux Suite, Taicenn and Raspberry Pi Foundation

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6