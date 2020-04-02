Games: Atari VCS, Proton and More
The Atari VCS is in trouble again as Rob Wyatt sues Atari for lack of payment
Rob Wyatt, the architect behind the original Xbox and someone Atari hired to work on the Atari VCS system is now suing Atari over their failure to actually pay up.
This is something we mentioned last year, when it was announced that Wyatt left Atari on poor terms, mentiong how they hadn't actually payed for over six months and they were left with no choice but to leave the project. Since then, we've not heard much. Atari continued putting out their development blog posts, showing off pictures of units in production in China and delaying the release. Spotted by VentureBeat and confirmed here, Tin Giant (Rob Wyatt's company), are now suing Atari over a "Breach of Contract". According to the suit, Atari owes something around $261,720 which is no small sum.
Hypnotic puzzle-adventure 'Path to Mnemosyne' looks wild and it's now on Linux
Path to Mnemosyne from DevilishGames originally released back in 2018, going on to receive some quite positive reviews about the setting and visuals and now it's on Linux. It does look incredibly trippy, and they say the "infinite zoom" feature makes it quite unique.
Humble Choice has a new bundle up for April with a bonus game if you subscribe
Humble Choice, the monthly game bundle subscription has a fresh selection ready for April and they're giving out a bonus game to people who subscribe. This is the tiered subscription that gives you the ability to pick a certain amount of games based on whatever level you sub at.
FROGSONG is a sweet looking frog adventure where it's okay to be small
Ready for an adventure of a different sort? FROGSONG looks really quite sweet, an action adventure where you're an actual frog hopping around in a world 'where it's okay to be small'.
Valve and CodeWeavers now offering test builds of Proton before release with Proton 5.0-6 RC1 up
Looks like Valve and CodeWeavers are switching up how Proton is released, with a series of test builds now being provided before a new stable release in the hopes of seeing less issues.
Looking to get started with Steam Play on Linux? Have no idea what it is? Be sure to check our previous beginners guide for some tips and explanations. We'll be keeping that up to date with any major changes.
Today, Wine hacker and CodeWeavers developer Andrew Eikum announced the release of Proton 5.0-6 RC1 on the Proton GitHub page. Keep in mind these new builds haven't had the usual quality assurance as the main Proton releases, however it's a good chance for more people to test before they go live for everyone on Steam.
Proton 5.0-6 To Allow Out-Of-The-Box DOOM Eternal On Linux
Valve is finishing up work on Proton 5.0-6 as the next version of their Wine downstream that powers Steam Play. With Proton 5.0-6 are some promising improvements.
Most notably, Proton 5.0-6 will allow DOOM Eternal to run out-of-the-box under Steam Play on Linux. This Windows game was recently released and has been seeing improvements for its Wine-based Linux support. There have also been driver optimizations already by NVIDIA's Vulkan driver as well as RADV improvements too for some hardware with this latest game in the DOOM franchise. Now with Proton 5.0-6 should be a pleasant out-of-the-box experience after fixing some DRM failures. The latest Vulkan drivers are still a must.
More Switch games
Sonic Mania is a really lovely homage to the classic 90s Sonic the Hedgehog platform games. Featuring more or less the classic gameplay, and expanded versions of the original levels, with lots of secrets, surprises and easter eggs for fans of the original. On my recommendation a friend of mine bought it for her daughter's birthday recently but her daughter will now have to prise her mum off it! Currently on sale at 30% off (£11.19). The one complaint I have about it is the lack of females in the roster of 5 playable characters.
Why Nullpomino is the only acceptable open-source Tetris
Note: acceptable from the perspective of a Tetris fanatic who regularly uses jargon like SRS, lock delay, DAS, ARR, etc. For the casual player, these games are perfectly fine. Albeit, I would recommend Quadrapassel over KBlocks to casuals because of the better rotation.
Android Leftovers
LMDE4: How Much Does Debian Matter?
LMDE4 works as intended. It is a more polished release overall than last year's version 3. It proves the developer's experimental intent. Linux Mint certainly can carry on with relatively minor changes should there ever be a parting of ways over the continued use of the Ubuntu Linux base. What could make LMDE a better proposition going forward? Adding more diversification with a choice of MATE and Xfce desktops. That would put the Debian-based Linux Mint variant on a more equal footing. In turn, the additional options could create interest in a Debian Linux-based alternative for potential new Linux Mint users who do not want the Cinnamon desktop.
Compact, Linux-based computer extends I/O of networked systems
Aitech’s compact, rugged “A174” computer can extend the I/O of multiple network-connected computers. The avionics focused A174 runs Linux on a Cyclone V SoC and provides I/O including serial, analog, discrete, ARINC-429, and more. Aitech’s FPGA-enabled A174 I/O expansion subsystem is designed as a companion computer for one or more avionics computers, but it can be used with any rugged embedded system to extend I/O and offload I/O processing. The system’s multiple-client/multiple-server architecture enables multiple A174 devices to act as I/O servers to multiple clients.
The 15 Best Cinnamon Themes for Linux System in 2020
Linux Mint is an excellent community-driven Linux distro based on Ubuntu. It is very popular among beginners because Linux Mint is very easy to use. Though it has Debian in its core, the user interface is quite modern and beautiful. It is mostly because of its default desktop environment Cinnamon. This open-source desktop environment can be used on other Linux distributions. Cinnamon is almost similar to Xfce and GNOME 2 because of its conservative design model. But since its release in 2011, it has got huge coverage because of its ease-of-use. The active developer community of Cinnamon is relentlessly developing amazing Cinnamon themes for the mass users. These Linux Mint themes can change your desktop and create such a gorgeous look.
