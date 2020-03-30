Language Selection

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta is Available. Download Now.

Submitted by arindam1989 on Saturday 4th of April 2020 04:47:56 AM
Ubuntu

The beta release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is here and it is available for download immediately. The final release is planned on Apr 23, 2020, and this beta release gives early adopters, testers a quick preview on what to expect on the final product.
Software: Remote Working, Cockpit, YouTube Tools and Sparky Upgrade

  • FSFE Supporters write about Free Software for remote working

    Due to the ongoing Covid-19 virus outbreak many employees - voluntarily or mandatory - are working remotely now. Many organisations who have not been used to remote working so far now face a number of difficulties adapting to the situation. To avoid potential lock-ins, some FSFE supporters collectively wrote about the good reasons to use Free Software for remote working and collected a detailed list of practical solutions in our wiki. Because of the ongoing Covid-19 virus outbreak many organisations who never previously directed any strategic thought towards the available solutions for remote working in their business now opt for a quick solution and choose to follow the - in the beginning often free of charge - offerings from big tech companies and their proprietary solutions. However, such proprietary solutions lock-in these organisations in the future. Choosing a Free Software solution instead means to opt for a solution that has a future, where your organization no longer depends on a particular vendor or file format or whichever other means those vendors choose to lock you in. Free Software puts you in control.

  • Cockpit 216

    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 216.

  • Excellent Console-Based YouTube Tools

    YouTube is a video-sharing website, created in February 2005, and purchased by Google in November 2006. The web service lets billions of people find, watch, and share originally-created videos. This service lets you watch a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media video. It also offers a forum for people to communicate with others around the world, and acts as a distribution platform. Mainstream media corporations such as CBS, Vevo, Hulu and the BBC publish some of their catalog via YouTube, as part of the YouTube partnership program. Although some parents might disagree, YouTube is one of the shining lights of the internet. According to a survey of 1,500 American teenagers commissioned by Variety, the top five most influential celebrities are YouTube stars, with mainstream celebs eclipsed. Moreover, there are many thousands of “YouTube celebs” who have spun a full-time career of creating videos. This new wave of young ‘YouTubers’ threaten mainstream entertainment with their direct video blogs and interaction with their millions of mostly teenage devotees.

  • Sparky Upgrade text tool

    There is a tool available for Sparkers, which lets you make full system upgrade in a text mode via just one command: Sparky Upgrade.

New Screencasts: Ubuntu 20.04 Beta, Kubuntu 20.04 Beta and Nitrux 1.2.7

today's howtos

Audiocasts/Shows: Storage Stories, Daniel Foré, Linux Headlines, Open Source Security Podcast and LHS

  • Storage Stories | TechSNAP 426

    We take a look at Cloudflare’s impressive Linux disk encryption speed-ups, and explore how zoned storage tools like dm-zoned and zonefs might help mitigate the downsides of Shingled Magnetic Recording. Plus we celebrate WireGuard’s inclusion in the Linux 5.6 kernel, and fight some exFAT FUD.

  • Brunch with Brent: Daniel Foré | Jupiter Extras 68

    Brent sits down with Daniel Foré, founder of elementary OS and co-host of User Error. We explore his early years in design and software, formative aspects of Ubuntu and Gentoo, the philosophies and history of elementary OS, and more.

  • 2020-04-03 | Linux Headlines

    Outreachy receives the second Open Source Community Grant from IBM, the LLVM project adds mitigations for Load Value Injection attacks, more bad news for the Linux-based Atari VCS console, and the Python Software Foundation seeks recurring sponsorships to support its software repository.

  • Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 189 - Video game hackers - speedrunning

    Josh and Kurt talk about video games and hacking. Specifically how speed runners are really just video game hackers.

  • LHS Episode #336: The Weekender XLV

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

