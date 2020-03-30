Games: Regions Of Ruin, Sparklite and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Side-scrolling open world RPG 'Regions Of Ruin' is FREE this weekend
In the mood to play something new? How about a game that blends the side-scrolling of Kingdom and adds in some open-world RPG elements too? Regions Of Ruin is FREE until April 7.
When I say free, I mean it too. This is not a free weekend, if you add it to your Steam account you've got it forever. The developer said they've done this to just help people who are bored and at home due to COVID-19 lockdown. What a wonderful gesture.
Sparklite has some gorgeous art, intense action and it's coming to Linux
Sparklite from Red Blue Games, an action-adventure set in a whimsical and ever-changing land, released on Steam last year and it's on the way to Linux. When speaking to the team over email, they confirmed that it's coming to Linux. Not only that, they're "actually working on it now".
Inspired by the likes of Rogue Legacy and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past it's a top-down action-adventure with tons of gadgets, guns and gear to collect. Set in a procedurally generated world for a fresh experience each team, you need to take down titans of the mining industry, and harness the power Sparklite. Check
Steam and CS:GO just keep knocking down records as Steam hits over 24 million concurrent users
There seems to be no stopping Steam right now, Valve are on a roll with repeatedly breaking their own user records.
Sound familiar? Yeah, at this point it's not even a surprise. With masses more people staying home, it's going to happen and likely again a few more times still. Yesterday, for the first time, Steam hit over 24 million concurrent users online at the same time with just over 7 million of those actually in a game.
We missed something else too, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has repeatedly smashed through milestones too since last writing about it only a week or so ago. At each peak time of around 6-7PM UTC, CS:GO regularly smashed records over the last week to a new high of 1,226,724 set on April 1st.
