Android Leftovers
How to invert the colors on your Android device in 4 simple steps
How To Use Your Android Phone So That The Battery Lasts Longer (2020)
How to Cancel Apple Music Subscription on iPhone and Android
Here are some Android design patterns for Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Web Video Caster can stream videos from Android and iOS to your Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, and many more (Sponsored)
Big price cuts of 4G Android phones are expected in the following months
12 new and notable (and 1 WTF) Android apps from the last three weeks including HMD Connect, Energy Ring, and Dolby On (3/14/20 - 4/4/20)
3 Best Magic Video Effects Apps for Android
Android 10 is now rolling out for the Galaxy Tab S6
With Android Q hitting Nokia 7.2 devices, Nokia 6.2 Android 10 update gawkers get restless
Oppo Find X ColorOS 7 (Android 10) Trial update now available for more users in India & Indonesia, Europe also gets it
Nokia 7.2 Dual-SIM start issue with Android 10 officially acknowledged, workaround provided
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: This Month in Mutter & GNOME Shell | March 2020
During March, GNOME Shell and Mutter saw their 3.36.0 and 3.36.1 releases, and the beginning of the 3.38 development cycle. We’ve focused most of the development efforts on fixing bugs before starting the new development cycle. From the development perspective, the 3.36.0 release was fantastic, and the number of regressions relative to the massive amount of changes that happened during the last cycle was remarkably small.
Games: Regions Of Ruin, Sparklite and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
today's howtos
Dell XPS Ice Lake Taking A Wallop On Ubuntu 20.04
With our early benchmarking of Ubuntu 20.04 in its current nearing the end of development state, we've been seeing Ubuntu 20.04 boosting Intel Xeon Scalable performance, running well with AMD EPYC Rome, and good AMD Ryzen performance, among other tests. Strangely though the one platform where I've found Ubuntu 20.04 hard regressing so far is with the Dell XPS 7390 Ice Lake.
