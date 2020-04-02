today's howtos
-
How to use the dig Command on Linux
-
How to Enable Tap Clicking in Ubuntu 20.04 Login Screen
-
How to Install Anaconda Python on Debian 9
-
How to Upgrade the Kernel on CentOS 8.0
-
How to install Jenkins
-
How to install Nitrux 1.2.7
-
How to install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) on VirtualBox
-
How to install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
-
Up To 500 Linux Foundation Training Scholarships Up For Grabs!
-
A network-isolated container in LXD
-
How to get LXD containers get IP from the LAN with routed network
-
787 reads
Games: Anodyne, Streets of Rogue, Vendetta Online and More
SparkyLinux 5.11 Released with Latest Debian Buster Updates
SparkyLinux 5.11 arrives almost two months after SparkyLinux 5.10.1 to bring all the latest updates and security fixes from the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series. Among some of the updated components included in this release, there’s the Mozilla Firefox 68.6.0 ESR web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.6.0 email and news client, as well as the LibreOffice 6.1.5 office suite. Under the hood, SparkyLinux 5.11 is using the Linux 4.19.98 LTS kernel for 32-bit and 64-bit systems, and Linux kernel 4.19.97 LTS for ARMhf architectures.
How I turned an old Chromebook Pixel into a native Linux laptop running Ubuntu
If you’ve visited the Chrome OS subReddit, you’ve surely seen posts by Mr. Chromebox there. For several years, he’s been the go-to authority for doing major operating system and firmware changes to dozens of Chromebook models so you can natively install Windows or Linux on your device. I haven’t delved into this type of esoteric but useful project in a while but a CompSci classmate is thinking about switching from Windows 10 to Linux. So I dug around the closet where good Chromebooks go to collect dust and found the 2013 Chromebook Pixel I bought new seven years ago. This is a perfect candidate for a Linux installation because the last software update pushed to it was Chrome OS 69. So it’s not the most secure device for browsing at the moment.
Manjaro 19 Kyria Gnome - Fairly well put together
Manjaro 19 Kyria is a solid, rounded distro - at least, the Gnome version is. But I presume results are quite similar across the board. Surprised, I am, as I was expecting something less polished. I do have to say that Kyria has some nice points, it's colorful, stable and rather friendly, and the package management is a tad better than in the past. However, it does suffer from oddities. The application collection is too wild and undefined, some software has been added without any consideration to the espirit-de-distro, smartphone support can be better, and more battery time would be nice, too. Maybe this is Manjaro transforming from a leetbox to the Average Joe consumer thingie, or maybe this is a neverending part of the cosmic randomness called Linux desktop. We shall see. For now, testing, you ought. Grade? 5/7, I'd say. On a serious note, 8/10. I shall be keeping an eye on them other flavors. Take care.
