Top 10 Circuit design tools for Linux
So, you are planning a new electronics project and wonder what tools are the best? You may also be learning to design your own circuits and your favourite platform is Linux. Where are the Linux specific, or cross-platform tools, and which one suits my needs the best? Today, you will learn what you need to get started with your new project. This list goes through the tools available and discusses the pros and cons of each. You will also hear about how they specialise.
Before you start, you may want to consider what your current goals are. Are you learning to create hobby projects or are you already bringing your game to a higher level? You may also want to consider if your favourite electronics supplier already supports the tool you are going to make. Many of these tools import catalogues to the application so you can browse while designing, making it very convenient to order boards or components.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 796 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian: RcppSimdJson, Opinionated IkiWiki and More
Python Programming
today's howtos
Games: Anodyne, Streets of Rogue, Vendetta Online and More
Recent comments
5 hours 58 min ago
6 hours 6 min ago
6 hours 9 min ago
6 hours 12 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
18 hours 25 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 28 min ago
20 hours 30 min ago