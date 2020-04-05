Meet LBRY, A Blockchain-based Decentralized Alternative to YouTube
LBRY is a new Blockchain-based, open source platform for sharing digital content. It is gaining popularity as a decentralized alternative to YouTube but LBRY is more than just a video sharing service.
